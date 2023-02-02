Coming into last season as a four-star recruit, then-freshman guard Kobe Bufkin likely anticipated a lot of playing time in his first year. And after being a star in high school and a finalist for Mr. Michigan Basketball, it’s understandable why he’d expect that.

But that wasn’t the case.

Bufkin may have been the 46th-ranked recruit in the 2021 class, but the Michigan men’s basketball team also returned two starters and brought in a graduate transfer. On top of that, it boasted two other freshmen in its recruiting class ranked above him, forwards Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate. And while Houstan and Diabate swiftly found roles in the Wolverines’ starting lineup, Bufkin found the bench.

Watching from the sidelines, Bufkin could have despaired. He could have griped and objected to his lack of playing time, but he didn’t. Instead, he demonstrated his patience and appreciated the game off the court — something he had previously found success in.

***

During Bufkin’s senior season at Grand Rapids Christian High School, he suffered a hairline fracture to his left wrist, ending his high school career. Although Bufkin had signed his National Letter of Intent to Michigan three months prior, the injury still carried significant implications. Because Bufkin’s junior year season was canceled due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, each game during his senior season felt even more pressing.

“When he broke his wrist, that was a really tough time for that to happen,” Grand Rapids Christian assistant coach Mike Miller told The Daily. “… He really needed those game reps because during his junior year his season was cut short because of COVID, so he missed some of those game reps.”

Any injury is challenging to manage, and it’s atypical for a high school player to truly make the most of such an unfortunate situation. Despite being just 17 years old, Bufkin did.

“He took it really well,” Miller said. “He was able to see the game from a different perspective by being able to sit out and almost kind of being in somewhat of a coaching role. Picking up his teammates, talking to them about help-side defense and making sure they’re executing the offense and those things. So I think it helped him be able to see the game from a different perspective.”

Finally recovered from his injury and armed with insights from his time sitting out, Bufkin readied to take his skills to the collegiate level. When the season began, though, he was met with the wall that was Michigan’s depth chart — Bufkin being near the bottom of it.

But just like in high school, he understood how to handle setbacks and persevere past them instead of using them as an excuse to turn around and retreat.

“A lot of times you have to go through some setbacks and some challenges and some adversity in order to grow and understand and appreciate the process,” Grand Rapids Christian coach Eric Taylor told The Daily. “You have to fall in love with the process, and we live in a world where we just fall in love with the results, but in order to get those results you have to have that consistency in the process.

“That’s what I tried to preach to Kobe, and I think … he grasped that and he started to grow in his game and as a player.”

All of the adversity Bufkin faced by watching the action he so badly wanted to be a part of helped make him even stronger. The growth in his game gained from time on the sidelines may have gone under the radar during his freshman season, but it played a major role in his breakout sophomore campaign.

“Understanding what’s going on on the court — being able to see it from a coach’s eyes and what the coaches are looking for — it opens your eyes for sure,” Bufkin told The Daily. “Definitely looking on the bench where the coaches are kind of talking to you and working with you through the process (helps).”

Being able to see the game from a coaches perspective, both at the high school and collegiate level, provided Bufkin with a deeper understanding of the game. Small mistakes that sometimes go unseen on the court don’t go unnoticed by coaches on the bench. And all those small things — not anticipating opponents’ defensive sets, getting stuck in off-ball screens, failing to boxing out — are intricacies Bufkin has taken advantage of.

Those are the same elements Bufkin was able to observe during his time on the bench in high school as well.

“When you go from being on the court all the time and just grinding nonstop in the gym, to having an injury that kind of slows you down and makes you have a newfound respect and love for the game,” Miller said. “It gives you a little bit more perspective as to what are some things you might be missing on the court.”

Growing up, Bufkin was always perceived as a gym rat, always wanting to put in work to improve his game. But when he couldn’t work on his skills because of an injury, or couldn’t play college minutes because of the talent in front of him, Bufkin understood that a lot can be gained.

But still, some things can only be gained through experience.

“You can’t simulate a game,” Miller said. “As hard as you go in practice, as much scrimmaging and things you do, there’s nothing that can replicate the speed of a game and the intensity of the game to get you in game shape.”

Regardless, Bufkin did everything he could to get as close to that mark as possible. He waited his turn, biding his time and growing within his parameters.

And Bufkin’s time is here.

***

Throughout the offseason, Bufkin’s name was mentioned over and over again in terms of taking his game to the next level. But words only carry so much weight — you need to back it up.

So far this season, Bufkin has.

“(Bufkin) had a great summer in terms of getting his body together, but more importantly, he’s become a real student of the game,” Michigan assistant coach Saddi Washington said Jan. 3. “And I think because of that you see the success early, some of the early successes that he’s having thus far in the season.”

To illustrate the change, just compare any two games. As a freshman, Bufkin played for just four minutes in the Wolverines’ first game. In this year’s season-opener, he started, logging 30 minutes on the court. To earn that confidence from coaches, Bufkin needed to be patient.

“Understanding that there’s always light at the end of the tunnel,” Bufkin said. “Obviously it was hard coming from a high school situation where you’re always playing and having to kind of take that back seat and just learn from the guys in front of you.”

Now playing for most of the game, Bufkin has brought his coaching element gained on the sidelines to the court.

Some of the insights he learned from the sidelines have made the transition to his increased ball-handling role all the easier. In the wake of graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn’s season-ending ACL injury, Bufkin has taken on point guard duties too. Understanding the intricacies from his time on the bench has allowed him to bring those insights onto the floor. But beyond setting up the offense, it’s his defensive strides that are especially profound.

In Bufkin’s freshman year, his defense was a weakness. Now, it’s his biggest strength.

“His willingness to get better defensively, I think that’s an area that not a lot of young kids want to really dedicate a lot of their time to,” junior center Hunter Dickinson said Jan. 3. “It’s not a sexy part of your game, to work on defense and guard people, but for him to be able to take that step and have that growth mindset of just trying to get better in the area he needed the most was really special to see.”

So far this season, Bufkin has gladly taken on the challenge of guarding opponents’ strongest scoring threats — such as Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates or Penn State guard Jalen Pickett. His impact on the defensive end extends past just matchups, though.

“All offseason he’s been priding himself on being the best defender on the team and stuff like that,” freshman guard Dug McDaniel said after a win over Lipscomb Dec. 17. “… I’m proud and I’m thankful for his defensive presence this year for sure.”

Bufkin serves as the cog of Michigan’s defense, directing his teammates and being the most vocal on the court. Even when he’s not playing, his leadership is still palpable.

While dealing with injuries and players ahead of him on the depth chart, Bufkin figured out how to appreciate the game from the sidelines. Although he spends little time there now, when he is getting a breather, he still impacts the game from the bench.

Eleven minutes into play against Purdue on Jan. 26, the Wolverines rushed back on defense, clinging to a one-point lead. Panning past the court to the Michigan bench, all but one player remained seated. While everyone watched the action intently, Bufkin stood, emphatically directing the defense. He didn’t just want to witness what transpired on the possession, he wanted to be a part of it — even from the bench. And as the Wolverines knocked the ball out of bounds, nobody was more jubilant than Bufkin.

Because the years spent patiently waiting on the bench taught him what can be gained from being on the sidelines. And after sitting there patiently for so long, Bufkin is using those lessons to seize his opportunity.