Just when the transfer portal gave the Michigan men’s basketball team options at guard, that depth began to unravel.

On Saturday, Frankie Collins entered the transfer portal.

Despite playing only one year in the Wolverines’ basketball program, the freshman guard made a name for himself. Collins’ development throughout the season played a key role in Michigan’s Sweet Sixteen appearance and displayed his ample capabilities.

With guards Eli Brooks and DeVante’ Jones graduating, Collins seemed primed to take on an even bigger role this coming season. Now, with his decision to enter the transfer portal, the Wolverines will need to look elsewhere.

The 6-foot-1 guard began the season on the bench seeing little playing time, but as he developed, so did his role in the rotation. Collins averaged 2.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

His statistics do not exemplify the extent of this loss for Michigan, though. In a season where nothing went as expected and the Wolverines fell short of expectations, Collins was a bright spot — specifically, his performance in Michigan’s first two NCAA Tournament games.

When the Wolverines were without Jones in their first tournament game, Collins stepped up by scoring 14 points and collecting 6 rebounds in 31 minutes. Not only did he show his abilities, but also what could be expected in the coming year.

Just one day earlier, Michigan landed Princeton transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn, which may have impacted Collins’ decision to put his name in the transfer portal.

Collins is the third Wolverine to enter the transfer portal this year, following in the footsteps of Zeb Jackson and Brandon Johns Jr. — both of whom will play at VCU next year.

Going into his sophomore year, Collins would’ve had the ability to take on a leading role for Michigan. But it seems like he may want to find his role somewhere else.