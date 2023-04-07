There’s one moment that sticks out from the Michigan men’s basketball team’s matchup with North Carolina four months ago.

With just under seven minutes remaining in the first half, junior Caleb Love sat under the basket after driving in the paint and drawing contact from junior center Hunter Dickinson. Sitting on the baseline, Love and Dickinson exchanged words before Love rose to his feet to yell directly in Dickinson’s face.

Immediately, freshman guard Dug McDaniel flew in, getting between the two to defend his teammate, Dickinson. Despite being well over a foot shorter than Dickinson, McDaniel didn’t hesitate to involve himself, getting a technical foul in the process.

Looking back on that moment, there’s a lot of irony. Because now, Dickinson is in the transfer portal, his future unknown. And Caleb Love is at Michigan.

On Friday, Love committed to Michigan, first reported on his Twitter page.

go rewrite your story kid…🙏🏽〽️ pic.twitter.com/bsUglz55GW — Caleb Love (@caleb2love) April 7, 2023

Love’s decision to hit the transfer portal didn’t come as a surprise following the Tar Heels’ perplexing season. UNC began the year as the pre-season No. 1 team in the country, but in the end failed to make the NCAA Tournament. Given that disappointment and shortcoming, it seemed likely that the Tar Heels’ players would give the transfer portal a shot.

But Love’s decision to come to Michigan is slightly unexpected, given the skirmish the last time he faced the Wolverines with UNC. With Michigan’s numerous departures to the NBA Draft and the transfer portal, Love’s commitment could be extremely beneficial.

Although the Tar Heels’ season was disappointing, Love’s season individually was not. In his third season, he continued to build his game, seeing a jump in his points and rebounds per game. Love led UNC’s offense, averaging 16.7 points per game. After the Wolverines lost their top three scorers this offseason, Love’s scoring is a welcome addition.

In his freshman season, Love immediately made an impact on the court with the Tar Heels, starting 26 games and averaging double-figure points. But those stats lacked efficiency, as Love shot an underwhelming 31% from the field. Compounded with 3.1 turnovers per game, the double-digit scoring is slightly misleading. In the two years since that season, Love’s field goal percentage has slowly climbed, and his turnovers per game have shrunk. Although Love’s scoring isn’t perfect, Michigan needs a scoring boost. And given Love’s history, he can be that.

Love is the third transfer that committed to Michigan as former-Alabama guard Nimari Burnett committed a week ago and former-Seton Hall power forward Tray Jackson committed earlier today. Both Burnett and Love being guards may seem unnecessary, but given Kobe Bufkin leaving for the NBA Draft and Jaelin Llewellyn’s redshirt and injury status unknown, the two additions can be impactful besides McDaniel.

Love’s commitment indicates that there’s no bad blood between him and McDaniel. That makes sense, because McDaniel’s reaction four months ago was him simply standing up for his teammates. And now, Love is one of them.