It’s not always easy to slow down the game.

That’s something freshman forward Tarris Reed Jr. has learned firsthand in his inaugural season with the Michigan men’s basketball team. Like many freshmen, Reed has been prone to sloppy fouls and unnecessary turnovers. And with those mistakes being a common occurrence, his impact has been limited so far this season.

In addition to the rookie errors, Reed plays behind junior center Hunter Dickinson — the leading scorer for the Wolverines — so carving out a role is no easy task.

“I’m just a freshman,” Reed said after beating Michigan State Saturday. “I’m still learning on the fly and everything’s coming so fast and so quick at me, but it’s been slowing down a little bit.”

Despite the tough undertaking and necessary adjustment time, Reed has emerged as a key piece of the “Thump and Bump” duo besides junior center Hunter Dickinson. But he’s also started to grow comfortable in his individual abilities as a big.

“Sometimes I’m rushing to shoot up shots,” Reed said. “But I know that I gotta let the game come to me, and that’s what Coach Howard told me. I gotta slow down and find the pace to keep, so that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

Reed’s main strength is not his scoring, and as he’s developed throughout the season, he’s come to understand that. His impact goes beyond his contributions at the rim. Given his size and agility, he is able to contest not only bigs at the basket but also guards weaving throughout the court. But that is only advantageous if he can control it.

Tempo is something that the 6-foot-10, 260 pound freshman has certainly had to adjust to. Early in the season, Reed continually found himself getting called for fouls on overly-aggressive rebounding. Those offensive fouls subsequently limited his on-floor impact.

Although Reed has logged 500 fewer minutes than Dickinson, the two have the same number of personal fouls — 51 — so far this year. At times, Reed’s aggressive approach has resulted in key offensive boards and timely blocks, but it has also kept him off the floor for extended periods.

But against the Spartans, that aggression proved key to Michigan’s overall success.



Recording a career-high 10 rebounds, Reed contributed consistently on the offensive glass in the second half. He snatched three boards and scored all eight of his points — five of which were second-chance points — in the second half.

“The mindset (changed in the second half),” Reed said. “It felt like I was trying to force the game instead of letting the game come to me (earlier). … Coaches told me to slow down and I knew when they put me back in the game that was going to change, and that’s exactly what I did.”

On Saturday, there was a direct correlation between Reed’s ability to slow down the game and his ability to play more cleanly.

Early in the season, when Reed struggled to do the former, his game suffered. Consistently putting himself in foul trouble has taken a toll on his impact. Reed has three or more fouls in 11 games so far this season which affected his minutes. Although Saturday’s game against Michigan State was one of those games where he racked up three fouls, he still managed to control himself and keep that number from rising to four. Being safe from fouling out meant he could remain in the game.

When Reed has played, he has flashed his high potential on both ends of the court. Beyond strong rebounding prowess, Reed can be a defensive threat. Despite his massive frame, he has proven his ability to defend players at all positions, and when he does get beat he often recovers with blocks off the glass. Those abilities could grow as Reed gets more time on the court and hones in on his game.

“My skill set, I’m pretty confident in it and I have to let it come to me,” Reed said. “I have a lot of things — tricks — in my bag that some people are gonna expect me to do out there, so I feel like when I get to my 100%, showing my all through the skill set — dangerous.”

Reed certainly has the potential to be dangerous — he’s flashed what he’s capable of thus far. But in order to do that, he needs to continue slowing the game down and make sure he can stay on the court.