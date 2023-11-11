Will Tschetter may have only recorded a figure in two categories — points and fouls.

But with a career-high 20 points, the redshirt sophomore forward jumped off the stat sheet in the Michigan men’s basketball team’s win against Youngstown State anyway. And in the eyes of his teammates, the perfect night of shooting negated the zeroes under both rebounds and assists.

“I asked (Tschetter), ‘Why didn’t you have any assists or rebounds?’,” graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua said postgame. “But then I found out that he was 8-for-8. So if you’re not missing, you don’t need to have any assists. I still kinda was like, ‘Please give me one rebound.’ But no, he was a eight-for-eight, you don’t gotta pass the ball if you’re not missing.”

Nkamhoua had his own flawless night of shooting, going seven-for-seven en route to a 17-point double-double. But that kind of performance isn’t out of the ordinary for Nkamhoua, who has already begun establishing himself as one of Michigan’s premier players.

For Tschetter, however, it was a breakout night.

Entering the game, Tschetter’s career-high point total stood at eight. He matched that mark by halftime, emphatically capping off Michigan’s 13-0 run to end the half with a 3-pointer from the top of the arc.

Shooting from behind the arc was the centerpiece of Tschetter’s picture-perfect performance. He went 4-for-4 and brought his season total to six-for-six. It’s undoubtedly the area of his game that’s seen the most improvement — Tschetter only made five 3-pointers in 27 games last season. He’s now surpassed that number in just two nights.

“I made a slight tweak to my shooting, but I mean, it wasn’t anything monumental,” Tschetter said. “I think the main thing was just working on my confidence, like knowing that I can hit shots, talking with the coaches about what shots I can take, what shots are within our offense (and) give us the best opportunities to be great. And through building that confidence, night’s like tonight happen.”

Tschetter’s offseason wasn’t spent making technical adjustments like it was for senior forward Terrance Williams II. It was all about continuing to take shots in practice, knowing that the opportunity will arise in-game. Although the Wolverines have only battled middling foes in UNC Asheville and Youngstown State, Tschetter’s game finally looks poised to continue rising.

While he’s been heralded as a vocal leader by teammates and coaches, nothing he’s done on the court had really spoken for itself ahead of the season. But in two games, he’s made noticeable improvements beyond just seeing shots fall. His first bucket of the game was a crafty turnaround jumper — an optimistic sight from a traditional forward often being thrust into playing the ‘5’.

Tschetter may credit his growing confidence for the performance. But the way associate head coach Phil Martelli sees it, Tschetter has had the confidence all along, it was just about putting together a performance of this caliber.

“It’s never been about confidence,” Martelli said “It’s about performance. No one works harder. No one is more efficient in practice.”

The performance may have come amid a 30-point blowout, but it was a necessary one nonetheless. Tschetter is the first or second player off the Wolverines’ bench. And that role may require him to record a rebound or assist in the future.

But if not, a flawless 20-point shooting performance will make up for it.