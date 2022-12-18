With four and a half minutes left and the Michigan men’s basketball team facing a four point deficit, a second-half collapse — something the Wolverines have fallen victim to early this season — seemed imminent.

Given graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn’s injury and freshman guard Dug McDaniel’s scoreless statline, Michigan looked like it lacked a leader who could turn the game around. Saturday’s matchup was just McDaniel’s second start and only his 10th game at the collegiate level. But in the final minutes, McDaniel didn’t hide behind that — instead, he stepped up.

And in doing so, he not only helped the Wolverines find the momentum they needed to pull away with the win, but he also showed the leadership he can bring at the helm of Michigan’s offense.

“Personally, I feel like I always have some type of confidence, some type of swag about me,” McDaniel said. “(It doesn’t) matter if I go 0-for-11, I’m always gonna have high energy.”

That high energy was especially apparent in the final minutes of the game. After seven minutes down the stretch in which the Wolverines were unable to string together strong possessions and failed to attain any lead greater than a single point, McDaniel stepped up.

Taking matters into his own hands, McDaniel drove into the paint, putting up a mid-range jump shot to give Michigan the lead. On the next possession, he did the same thing, putting up another jumpshot to make it a three point game.

Although McDaniel was far from impressive throughout much of the game, finishing with seven points on 2-for-8 shooting, all seven of those points came in the final minutes. Beyond that, his impact extended past his scoring abilities.

Despite his 5-foot-11 stature — making him the shortest Wolverine — McDaniel led the team in rebounds with a career-high eight boards. He flashed his rebounding prowess throughout the contest, but especially highlighted it in the final minutes of play. On four of the final six Lipscomb misses, McDaniel grabbed the loose ball.

McDaniel’s ability to find ways to impact the game beyond scoring stood out against the Bisons, and positions him as a strong leader for Michigan.

“The shots weren’t falling for me, but I had to find a way to impact the game somehow,” McDaniel said. “… I definitely think about (if) I’m not scoring, let me be a pest on D, or let me pick up the defense. Tonight with my rebounding, I tried to grab as many boards as I could, get us extra offensive possessions, and it worked out in our favor.”

This isn’t the Wolverines’ first time in a close battle against an inferior opponent this season, and in each contest that they’ve pulled away to win, a leader stepped up. Against Eastern Michigan, Llewellyn hit clutch free throws and against Ohio, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin stepped up with lockdown defense. Against Lipscomb, McDaniel followed in the footsteps of his fellow guards and showed that despite his lack of experience, he can do so as well.

“One of the toughest positions in basketball is (the) point guard position,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “And Dug is the right person and has the right makeup for that position. And he’s gonna help lead us.”

Without Llewellyn, that leadership is no longer a choice, it’s a reality that has fallen on McDaniel. Being a leader doesn’t necessarily mean doing the most, though — it means doing what needs to be done. And on Friday, despite being just his second game as a starter, McDaniel displayed exactly that.

And down the stretch, it helped the Wolverines avoid an upset yet again.