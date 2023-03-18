NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The clock hit zeroes. Freshman guard Dug McDaniel dropped to his knees, head propped just above the court by his forearms.

The look of despair that becomes a staple this time of year.

“We just really gave them the game,” McDaniel said. “They had pressured throughout the whole game, but towards the end we just kind of let up and gave it to them.”

The loss, while particularly brutal, wasn’t only on McDaniel. He poured in 19 points, made half his shots from the field — and from 3-point range — dished three assists and pulled in five boards. By all standards, his box score was an impressive one.

His body language, though, told a different story.

After pulling himself off the floor, with a little help from assistant coach Saddi Washington and others, McDaniel dragged himself to Michigan’s bench. Head still in his hands, wondering what went wrong.

As to what specifically troubled McDaniel, who knows. Maybe it was his last-second floater that bounced off the front of the rim, the Wolverines’ last clean look at a win. Maybe it was one of his three first-half turnovers. Maybe it was the pass he sailed over junior forward Terrance Williams II’s head with 38 seconds left in the contest, gifting Vanderbilt the possession that made it a one-point game.

Or maybe, it was all three. Because for as good a game as McDaniel played, he’s still a freshman. And in those moments, his inexperience broke through.

“I think with their youth, they’re going to continue to get better,” Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said. “As Dug continues to mature and get experience, probably won’t have those types of turnovers that he had tonight, which really helped us secure the win.”

Yet, while McDaniel made his fair share of mistakes, he’s leaps and bounds from where he started in October. An exuberant sixth-man at the start of the season, McDaniel didn’t have to answer to any of the responsibilities that befall the gig of starting point guard. Too many mistakes and graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn would appear at the scorers table, ready to right the ship.

But that was McDaniel then, and this is McDaniel now.

There is no other point guard waiting in the wings. Hell, there hasn’t been since November. And sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin, the Wolverines’ only other viable option at the point, remained sidelined against the Commodores with an ankle injury. McDaniel was running the offense on his own.

And when Michigan succumbed to a 17-0 run early in the first half, McDaniel shot the Wolverines back into the game. Unleashing a barrage of floaters and connecting on a pair of 3-pointers, he got hot when Michiagan needed it most, turning a potential blowout into a wire-to-wire affair.

When Vanderbilt brought it to a four-point game with under three minutes left, McDaniel answered the call yet again. Splitting through the lane, he released a high-arcing floater that found the glass and dropped. That bucket helped build the eight-point lead that Michigan carried into the final minute of the contest.

But when that lead started to dwindle, some of the burden fell on McDaniel, too.

His misplaced pass to Williams led to disaster and his missed floater at the buzzer didn’t answer any prayers.

Yet, following the loss and his subsequent breakdown after the buzzer, McDaniel appeared to post game pressers collected, answering questions with a poise beyond his years.

“I’m going to remember playing with a great group of guys,” McDaniel said. “It was a lot of fun and I’m glad it went the way it did and I wouldn’t trade it for nothing.”

That ability to put the entire season in perspective showed that he grew off the court as much as he grew on it.

But as mature as McDaniel appeared after the game, he’s still a freshman.