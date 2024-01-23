There’s a big difference between returning to the court and “being back” — graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn certainly knows that.

Before the Michigan men’s basketball team’s matchup with Illinois last Thursday, Llewellyn had seven games under his belt since returning from a season-ending ACL injury a year prior. And when Llewellyn took the court in those seven contests, the player who showed up was a feeble version of himself. The savvy veteran guard Llewellyn has been previoulsy took a backseat, as a clear lack of trust in himself took center stage.

But in the opening half against the Fighting Illini, Llewellyn didn’t just return to the court — he was back.

For the first time this season, Llewellyn appeared in control, commanding his body instead of letting it command him. Going 3-for-3 to score seven points in eight minutes, Llewellyn’s prowess when he’s at full-strength was clear.

“You can see flashes of it slowly coming,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said Thursday. “And what I mean by ‘what’s coming’ is playing at a healthy level where you feel confident out there. And there’s nothing like when you see the ball go in the basket, your confidence level just gets even higher. When he had that four-point play, I was more excited for him than he was for himself.”

Drawing that four-point play demonstrated how important it is for Llewellyn to trust his body, and how beneficial it can be when he does. As the Wolverines trailed by four with 26 seconds remaining in the first half, Llewellyn launched the ball from deep, unfazed by the Illinois defender blazing toward him. Crashing to the ground, his eyes followed the ball sinking through the basket. Llewellyn pumped his fists and let out a ferocious roar as the whistle sounded, signaling the and-1.

A sense of tenacity that hadn’t yet surfaced this season overtook Llewellyn.

Llewellyn’s shining moment could have taken Michigan into halftime tied, despite trailing the Illini for the entire first half. But the key word is could. Although his 3-pointer made it a one-possession game, missing the ensuing free throw bailed out Illinois and salvaged its advantage.

And while Llewellyn returned to action in the second half, he wasn’t the same player who took the court earlier in the contest. Instead, he was the player who took the court in the seven prior games. It was a player who had returned, but wasn’t really back.

Against the Illini, Llewellyn’s second-half struggles could be mitigated with starting sophomore guard Dug McDaniel taking nearly all of the ballhandling responsibility. But that won’t always be possible.

For the foreseeable future, McDaniel will remain in Ann Arbor while the Wolverines travel for road games. With Michigan’s leading scorer and primary ballhandler off the board, Llewellyn will be in and out of a starting role. So far, his performances have been rocky.

When the Wolverines traveled to Maryland Jan. 11 — Llewellyn’s first game starting — he came out strong, leading Michigan’s first-half scoring with eight points. But similarly to Thursday’s game, he struggled in the second half, going 0-for-5. On Tuesday against No. 2 Purdue, Llewellyn will try to put together a complete game.

“(Llewellyn) has a lot of knowledge out there,” sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr. said. “Knowing that we’re not going to have Dug for away games, he has to step up. So he has no choice, and we all trust him.”

On Thursday, that trust wasn’t always palpable, though. After filling his stat line with perfect shooting in the first half, he added just two things to it in the second: one personal foul and one turnover.

In a game where Michigan committed 18 fouls and nine turnovers, those two blemishes could have gone under the radar. But they weren’t merely “blemishes.”

Following a seven-point scoring spurt for the Wolverines, Illinois inbounded the ball nursing a single-point advantage. Llewellyn was caught lacking as Illini guard Justin Harmon penetrated the key, converting on an open layup. Llewellyn couldn’t do anything to correct his misstep. Instead, he added fuel to the fire, getting whistled for a foul and giving Illinois an and-1.

Thirty seconds later, Llewellyn found the ball in his hand, trying to drive the ball into the paint and generate offense. But as he crossed the 3-point line, Llewellyn lost his footing, losing control of the ball. Pushing the fast break opportunity, the Illini converted Llewellyn’s turnover into a statement dunk.

Llewellyn’s blunders may have only been two knocks on Michigan’s stat sheet, but they amounted to five additional points on Illinois’.

A minute after, Llewellyn exited the floor — never returning in the final 11 minutes of action. Benching Llewellyn for mistakes like that won’t be feasible for much of the remaining season. In road contests, there simply aren’t other options to supplement Llewellyn if he struggles.

That’s why trust is so important for Llewellyn’s game.

The Wolverines need to trust Llewellyn to rebound from isolated errors. Llewellyn has to trust his own body to handle the uptick in minutes and physicality. And most importantly, Llewellyn needs to trust himself — not to simply return to the floor, but to “be back” on the court.

Because on Thursday, he demonstrated both of those realities. And in turn, Michigan either reaped the rewards or paid the price. With McDaniel sidelined Tuesday, Llewellyn will return to the starting lineup.

But the question remains: Which version of him will show up?