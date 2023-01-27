No one admits it. Talk to Michigan coach Juwan Howard, talk to his assistant coaches, talk to his players — the focus is always on the game at hand, not the postseason.

But the reality is simple, NCAA Tournament resumes are built in January and February, not March. The game at hand, that’s the next bullet point on the resume. So the Michigan men’s basketball team — for better or worse — entered its game against Purdue with the biggest resume bullet of the season so far on the line.

Because the top-ranked team in the nation was in Ann Arbor.

And they were too much for the Wolverines (11-9 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) as their shaky March Madness resume couldn’t gain a much-needed edit, falling to the first-ranked Boilermakers (20-1, 9-1), 75-70, behind a furious 15-0 Purdue run late in the first half and 19 points from center Zach Edey that proved insurmountable.

Early on, simply trading punches with the Boilermakers was enough to start a party in Crisler Center. A jab-step three pointer by junior center Hunter Dickinson over his in-paint rival Zach Edey set up their early battle.

But 12 minutes in, the magic that kept Michigan and its resume-building hopes alive quickly began to dwindle. A patented Edey jumper down low sparked a furious 15-0 Boilermakers run that started to fold the Wolverines’ resume and erase their early-game success. Sloppy turnovers sent guard Fletcher Loyer and company running up the floor, seemingly turning the game on its head.

The run was gruesome for Michigan. Its offense was suddenly lifeless, and with each waning possession the nation’s top-ranked team pulled further ahead. But the Wolverines’ quick 7-0 run to end the half, tightening the game to 41-35 at the half, gave them a sliver of hope.

But no matter which Michigan scorer stepped up or which defense the Wolverines threw at the Boilermakers to briefly disrupt their flow, none of it was enough. The late first half run handed Purdue too big of a cushion.

Because Michigan made in-roads over and over again, and the Boilermakers simply weren’t bothered. Their scoring was too reliable, their forced turnovers too timely. All the while, the Wolverines’ defense was too fickle.

Multiple 3-pointers from graduate guard Joey Baker tried to spark Michigan runs down the stretch, but Purdue’s offensive committee stifled any semblance of momentum. Edey remained efficient in the post while the Wolverines struggled to contest jump shots across the floor.

And as the clock wound down, they could do nothing but watch. Another chance to boost their tournament resume squandered. A chance to keep themselves among the top of the tight Big Ten standings frittered away.

Because the Boilermakers were too good, and the Wolverines weren’t good enough.