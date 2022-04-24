On Sunday, sophomore center Hunter Dickinson announced that he will return to Michigan for his junior year.

“At the end of the day I felt like I wasn’t done with college basketball yet,” Dickinson told Stadium reporter Jeff Goodman.

The 7-foot-1 center — who declared for the draft after his freshman campaign but opted to return to school — averaged 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game in his second season. Dickinson improved in each statistic from his impressive freshman year as he led the Wolverines to the Sweet Sixteen.

Dickinson is one of three Michigan players rumored to have interest in the NBA and is the first to announce his decision. As the deadline to declare for the NBA Draft approaches on Sunday at midnight, the decisions of whether freshman big Moussa Diabate and freshman forward Caleb Houstan will follow in Dickinson’s footsteps or test the NBA waters remains undecided.

No matter their decisions, Dickinson’s return bodes well for the Wolverines, and he will be a big piece to next season’s outcomes.