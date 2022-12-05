Coast to coast, the country is littered with premier big men. Purdue’s Zach Edey, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme. The list goes on and on.

But the Michigan men’s basketball team’s star big man — junior center Hunter Dickinson — had to travel across the pond for his first premier post matchup of the year. Dickinson has already been tested throughout the Wolverines’ first eight games, yet was always the only truly dominant center. But facing off against No. 19 Kentucky’s dominant interior force in forward Oscar Tshiebwe marked Dickinson’s first big test yet.

The two global forces traded blows in London throughout the affair, and when the dust settled Dickinson had handled Tshiebwe well. He finished with a game-high 23 points to go with nine rebounds, all while holding Tshiebwe to 13 points.

But despite the effort, it wasn’t enough. Michigan dropped another close game and was heavily out-rebounded in the process. Much of that success on the boards stemmed from Tshiebwe, who kept the glass clean with 14 rebounds.

“(Tshiebwe) is a guy that competes extremely hard,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said after the game. “(He’s) passionate about the game of basketball, his motor, his activity on the offensive and defensive glass.”

Howard’s high-regards towards Tshiebwe were proven often, and early on that high motor got to Dickinson. He settled for jump shots in isolation and often failed to convert over Tshiebwe’s physical frame. Paired with a couple errant passes and out-of-character misses, Tshiebwe was getting the best of Dickinson early — at least when Dickinson had the ball in his hands.

But on the other end of the floor, Dickinson held his own defensively from the tip. While the Wolverines’ defense looked disjointed at times, when Tshiebwe got Dickinson one-on-one in the post, he had to earn everything.

And as the game went on and the physicality picked up, Dickinson rose to the occasion. He began attacking the basket, and Tshiebwe, with authority to establish himself as a consistent offensive threat.

“Hunter’s a great player as well,” Howard said when asked about Dickinson holding his own against Tshiebwe. “And Hunter’s established that over the last three years that he’s one of the best bigs in the country.”

Whether Howard was referring to the United States or the United Kingdom is besides the point, as Dickinson was among the best bigs on each side of the Atlantic as he grew comfortable against the Wildcats.

That became even more apparent down the stretch in the first half when Dickinson made a left-handed hook with Tshiebwe all over him. As he ran down to the defensive end, he made a pushing motion with his hands, suggesting that Tshiebwe fouled him on the made basket.

On the ensuing possession, the battle continued. As Tshiebwe worked for offensive positioning near the block, Dickinson had the upper hand. The defensive assortment led Tshiebwe to get extra physical, inadvertently elbowing Dickinson to the ground to give Tshiebwe one of his four fouls on the game. Dickinson’s physicality on both ends put Tshiebwe in foul trouble, taming him in key stretches throughout the contest.

“Hunter has proven it with his work ethic,” Howard said. “He also has proven it with how he approaches the game away from the game when no one is watching. He’s always in the gym.”

While Dickinson positioned himself to handle his business against an elite opponent in the post, that effort simply wasn’t enough for the Wolverines down the stretch. Even after rallying behind Dickinson to battle neck-and-neck through much of the game, Kentucky took advantage when it needed to the most and no one on Michigan’s side, not even Dickinson, could answer.

Dickinson’s key block on forward Jacob Toppin’s reverse layup attempt to keep the game within two with less than two minutes left, for example, was nullified when the blocked shot ended up in the Wildcats’ hands. A 3-pointer by guard Cason Wallace after the rebound turned that once-promising possession for the Wolverines into a Kentucky dagger.

So when the game was all-but-decided with 30 seconds left, Dickinson heaved a desperation 3-pointer. Even though Tshiebwe gave him plenty of room to let it fly, it didn’t go.

Because Dickinson may have won the battle with Tshiebwe, but it wasn’t enough for Michigan to win the war.