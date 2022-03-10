INDIANAPOLIS — If you turned off the Michigan men’s basketball team’s Thursday afternoon game against Indiana 27 minutes in, you would have thought that Hunter Dickinson didn’t miss a beat. In his first game back from a one-game absence due to a stomach ailment, the sophomore center notched 15 points to help propel the Wolverines to a 17-point lead with under 13 minutes to play.

Of course, though, Michigan blew that lead in a 74-69 loss to the Hoosiers. It was an all-around awful showing over that final stretch, but nobody’s lack of production loomed larger than Dickinson’s.

After a 13-point first half in which Dickinson consistently got to his spot and bullied Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis down low, he only scored two in the second half. Dickinson’s final bucket came with over 15 minutes remaining, and he didn’t even attempt a two-pointer after the 11-minute mark. His only shot in that span was a 3-point heave as the shot clock expired.

“They were a little more physical with me in the second half, for sure,” Dickinson said. “I just should have (done) a better job of, I guess, getting low and really establishing position down there.”

The Wolverines’ lack of physicality was a common theme in their postgame press conference. The Hoosiers were much more aggressive on the defensive end, preventing the post touches that came easily for Dickinson in the first half.

“The game was changed with their aggressiveness,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “We talked about at halftime knowing and expecting that this team was going to, first, not quit, but secondly, of course, be more aggressive.”

And for the most part, Indiana did so with a smaller lineup. Six-foot-eight forward Race Thompson took a seat for the majority of the half in favor of 6-foot-6 forward Jordan Geronimo, while center Michael Durr didn’t see the floor in the second half. What it lacked in size, it made up in quickness, though. The Hoosiers pressured the Wolverines’ guards for all 94 feet, making it difficult to find open entry passes, and they swarmed Dickinson whenever he touched the ball in the post.

“The big thing with him was pushing him off the lane,” Jackson-Davis said.

While the Hoosiers’ relentless defensive pressure was the primary cause of Dickinson’s inactivity in the second half, Michigan’s collapse didn’t come without any mental mistakes.

When Dickinson wasn’t scoring with the same ease as in the first half, the Wolverines’ perimeter players tried to force the ball to him, at times resulting in costly turnovers, and graduate guard DeVante’ Jones and fifth-year guard Eli Brooks were both culprits.

Jones committed three turnovers in the half, the worst of which came when he inbounded a ball directly into the arms of Jackson-Davis directly in front of Dickinson. Brooks at one point threw an entry pass to Dickinson coming off a screen well before he got to his spot, and an Indiana defender was right there to deflect it.

“I thought our guards really helped him crowd and they were pressuring the back so he couldn’t get it,” Jackson-Davis said.

Through 27 minutes on Thursday, Dickinson was back and Michigan looked like the best version of itself, ready to punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

But Dickinson’s late-game disappearance cost the Wolverines that chance. And now, they have a long, stressful wait until Selection Sunday ahead of them.