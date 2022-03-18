INDIANAPOLIS — Graduate guard DeVante’ Jones has cleared concussion protocol and is practicing with the Michigan men’s basketball team in Indianapolis ahead of the Wolverines’ Round of 32 game against third-seeded Tennessee on Saturday, per Andrew Kahn of MLive.

According to MLive, Jones’s father, Troy, said that Jones is expected to play against the Volunteers. Michigan coach Juwan Howard said Friday that Jones is a game-time decision for Saturday.

“DeVante’ was present today for our morning practice,” Howard said. “He got out there and got a little lather. He’s a game time decision, so I will be on my knees praying tonight. Hopefully he’ll be ready to go for tomorrow.”

See more Another family photo for Round 2, this time with a familiar face 😉



〽️🏀 | #GoBlue | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/BJ13pdhtGR — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 18, 2022

Jones did not initially travel with the team to Indianapolis due to a concussion he suffered in practice earlier this week from an inadvertent elbow to the nose.

Jones figures to return to the starting lineup, but freshman guard Frankie Collins filled in admirably in the Round of 64 during Jones’s absence. Collins tallied 14 points and only one turnover and led the Wolverines to a 15-point comeback victory over Colorado State.

After the win, Howard said that the Wolverines “expect to see (DeVante’) soon.”

If Jones plays, Saturday will be his first ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament, as he never had the opportunity at Coastal Carolina.

“I gave everything I had and I always fell short,” Jones said on Selection Sunday. “The ability to play in March Madness, that’s something everybody can’t do. I’m gonna take it seriously and take advantage.”