PISCATAWAY — Dug McDaniel was biding his time.

The freshman guard had a relatively quiet first half in the Michigan men’s basketball team’s matchup with Rutgers, entering the locker room with just four points and two rebounds.

But McDaniel looked unfazed.

Just four minutes into the second half, he floated in front of his defensive assignment, Scarlet Knights guard Cam Spencer, and stole a cross-court pass. Sprinting the other way in transition, McDaniel notched a quick two points. And with those two points, he extended the Wolverines’ measly halftime lead to five points — the largest of the game thus far.

In Michigan’s Thursday night tilt with Rutgers, McDaniel’s all-around effort was the difference maker in the second half. While finishing the game and leading the team with 16 points, it wasn’t just McDaniel’s offensive contributions that impacted the 58-45 win. It was that and his five-steal lockdown defensive performance.

“I knew how to keep myself tonight on (Spencer),” McDaniel said. “Great player, he moves well without the ball. Our scout throughout the whole week has been making sure we don’t lose him, I stayed bodied onto him. And I feel like I did a great job today. … I was able to sniff out some of those plays, which got me in the right spot.”

McDaniel “sniffed out” more than a few of the Scarlet Knights’ plays, though. It seemed as if every possession in the second half, McDaniel was two steps ahead of Rutgers’ offense, anticipating its every move. And McDaniel was even more successful in disrupting Spencer’s offensive abilities. Like glue, McDaniel barely ever sagged off Spencer Thursday night, visibly frustrating him throughout the second half.

Even when he wasn’t keeping Spencer at bay or nabbing steals, McDaniel’s active defense was enough to frustrate the Scarlet Knights. Struggling to get any offensive flow in the second half on 9-for-24 shooting, Rutgers fell stagnant, allowing the Wolverines just enough wiggle room to gain — and maintain — a lead throughout the second half.

McDaniel wasn’t just the difference maker on the defensive end, though. His ability to turn steals and turnovers into made baskets, whether from his own hand or assisting a teammate, was key in successfully avoiding the Scarlet Knights’ defensive aggression — a key piece of Michigan’s game plan.

“(A way to generate points was) defensively, steals, getting out in passing lanes and creating a lot of havoc,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said.

And with McDaniel leading the charge, ample havoc was created.

“Very (disruptive), and (the steals) put up points for him too,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “So they go down there and get some easy baskets. I thought when they had to go up against our man-to-man defense we were pretty good. But you can’t defend transition.”

Part of McDaniel’s success against the Scarlet Knights was because of his growth this season — not only at the point guard position — but as one of the Wolverines’ most valuable defenders.

Earlier in the season, McDaniel frequently gambled on risky steal attempts and gave up easy buckets to guards. But on Thursday, McDaniel’s maturity showed throughout. Sitting on Spencer in the corner, and only lunging for steals when he had a clear shot, McDaniel hasn’t dampened his fiery basketball spirit. Instead, he’s channeled it into key opportunities for him and his teammates to close out close games — something they’ve struggled to do this season.

“Just being able to make the right decision when things are going good or bad, not getting sped up,” sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin said of McDaniel’s maturity. “… (McDaniel) is a very good player and it’s just decision making at the end of the day. And he’s been doing great with that.”

So while McDaniel may have been biding his time on the floor of Jersey Mike’s Arena against the Scarlet Knights, he’s also been biding his time all season.

Growing, learning and maturing — all in hopes of stealing the show like he did on Thursday night.