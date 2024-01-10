In battle, a common approach to defeating enemies is eliminating the most dangerous adversary first. Cut off the head of the snake, and the body will follow.

And for the Michigan men’s basketball team, Dug McDaniel is the head of the snake.

“My teammates, during the offseason, they all told me ‘Dug, you’re the head of the snake, we’re gonna go as you go,’ ” McDaniel said Nov. 7 after the Wolverines’ win over UNC Asheville. “And it’s really different when you hear that from your guys that you’re out there battling with, so I took that to heart.”

Taking a massive leap in his sophomore campaign, the Wolverines’ guard immediately stepped up, embracing his expanded role. In it, he has shown how dangerous of a weapon he can be. In Michigan’s season opener, he dropped 22 points while dishing out eight assists. That impressive play wasn’t a fluke either — McDaniel continued to light up the scoreboard, averaging 19.2 points through the first 12 games of the season.

But the thing about having such a lethal weapon is that without it, what’s left is a weak shell of a team. And lately, that’s been the case.

In the Wolverines’ last three contests, opponents have cut off the head of the snake, holding McDaniel to 12.3 points per game over that span. That figure is by no means bad — after all, McDaniel is still averaging double digits. But it’s also a seven-point plunge from the 12 prior games.

As the expression goes, the body followed suit.

With McDaniel’s scoring declining in the past three matchups, so has the team’s. While Michigan averaged 83.75 points in the first 12 games of the season, it’s scored 10 points fewer since. The Wolverines simply don’t have a go-to guy besides McDaniel.

McDaniel’s struggles aren’t just scoring related, though.

Being the head of Michigan’s snake isn’t merely about numbers. As the Wolverines’ distributor, even if opponents limit his scoring, McDaniel facilitates the offense regardless. It’s about everything beyond simply scoring that he does as Michigan’s engine to propel it forward.

“Dug is the engine that gets us going, he’s the engine that moves us,” graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua said Nov. 10 after Michigan defeated Youngstown State. “He’s our engine, he’s our sparkplug. … We go as Dug goes. Dug sets the tone, sets the pace.”

But lately, there’s been no spark. And without that, the engine won’t ignite. Riding a four-game losing streak, it falls on McDaniel to get things back on track.

But instead of stepping up and sewing the head back on, the Wolverines’ overdependence on McDaniel has consumed them entirely.

As his scoring has declined, his turnovers have inflated considerably. His 19.2 points per game paired with a respectable 2.4 turnovers. But the 12.3 points McDaniel is averaging in Michigan’s past three games comes with four turnovers, an alarming jump.

Against Penn State, his four second half turnovers stalled the Wolverines’ offense as it imploded coming out of halftime. Even in games where McDaniel lit up the box score, his turnovers were concerning. Facing Florida, he put up 33 points, but tallied six turnovers to detract from it. While his prolific scoring helped push Michigan to overtime, his mistakes still played a factor in the losing outcome.

As the head of the snake, McDaniel’s performance is pivotal.

“He’s super important, especially setting our pace,” graduate guard Nimari Burnett said Dec. 5 after Michigan’s loss to Indiana, where McDaniel struggled.” And we know he can light the scoreboard up, light the other teams up. … He sets that offensive tone for us, by him getting downhill and making reads or finishing himself.”

The tone he’s setting now isn’t helping Michigan. His struggles can’t be confined — they’ve infected the team. And right now, the team is flailing.

The snake is losing its head.