Take one glance at the Michigan men’s basketball team’s offseason roster changes, and it’s clear that there’s been a lot of turnover in terms of scorers.

To be exact, 69% of the Wolverines’ 2022-23 scoring departed the team this past offseason, and they lost 73% of their 3-point production, too. To help fill that void, Michigan will likely rely on newcomers like graduate guard Nimari Burnett and freshman guard George Washington III.

But the Wolverines don’t only need to rely on new faces. There’s also a member of last year’s roster who has put in the work to boost his impact from downtown.

After spending the summer working on “three key factors” of his shot — speeding up his release, limiting “sling back” and adding follow through — senior forward Terrance Williams II is primed to take his shooting abilities to the next level.

“When you get to your senior year of college, you can go one of two ways,” associate head coach Phil Martelli said at Michigan Media Day on Tuesday. “You can go back to the wall, ‘I’m gonna go all out, I’m gonna burn it all out.’ A small percentage of guys do that. Large percentage of guys say ‘been there, done that.’ …

“What he did is he went home and whoever he worked with changed his shooting form. And he is a much more confident, willing and able shooter right now.”

Already, that improvement is beginning to show in practice. At Michigan Pro Day on Sunday, Williams shot 56-for-69 from beyond the arc, an 81% clip. On Monday, he dropped 42 points over three ten-minute periods in an intrasquad scrimmage, per junior guard Jace Howard.

Of course, practice is different from a game. It’s much easier to knock down shots with only teammates and coaches watching compared to a raucous crowd screaming at your every move and defenders within arms reach. It’s not realistic for Williams to shoot anywhere close to 81% from deep this season — and no one expects him to — but doing so in practice can build his confidence for real game action. And according to his teammates, it has.

“You’re gonna see a guy who’s confident,” Howard said Tuesday. “This is as confident as I’ve seen him since I’ve been here, and this is about to be our fourth year together. … I know he expects himself to be a big knockdown shooter.”

Compare that to last season, when Williams struggled to find his groove. He averaged a measly 6.1 points per game in 26.6 minutes, taking fewer and fewer shots as the season went on. In all of Big Ten play, Williams hit just six threes, culminating in a 25% mark from behind the arc for the full season.

Entering last season as a prime candidate for a breakout year, Williams II failed to deliver on that promise. His role continuously declined until he lost his starting spot for good in late February. That kind of demotion can break a player’s confidence, throw off his shot and send him spiraling further and further away from the top of his game.

But now, Williams appears to have his confidence back. He’s shooting the ball well in practice, and his teammates are quick to recognize that. At Michigan Media Day, multiple Wolverines listed him as one of the best shooters this Michigan squad has.

It’s not like this is coming out of nowhere, either.

“He’s hit some big shots for us,” Howard said. “Back to that Tennessee game, and that Indiana and Ohio State game our sophomore year, he really had some big shots.”

In that game against the Buckeyes back in March 2022, Williams shot a perfect 4-for-4 from deep. He scored 17 points off the bench to help the Wolverines to a much-needed victory over their rivals. It was his best game in a strong shooting season, as he finished the year with a 38.5% 3-point percentage while providing a spark to Michigan as a substitute.

Thrust into a starting role during his junior campaign, Williams couldn’t supply that same spark. With the work he’s put in this offseason, though, his teammates think he’s ready to get back to his sophomore year form, and possibly even beyond it.

“I think we’re gonna get that (shooting) and then some this season,” Howard said. “That’s what we’ve been seeing, and I don’t expect that confidence to go away.”

To figure out where he went wrong last season, Williams used the summer to break his shot down. He identified the three key places where he could improve, and with those factors in mind, he reworked his shot to put the pieces back together.

And with his confidence at an all-time high, that last piece of Williams’ potentially-dangerous shooting capabilities might just fall right into place.