It happened countless times before. On break from playing basketball in France, Youssef Khayat was back in Lebanon and ready to play his former teammate and best friend, Omar Jamal, in a game of one-on-one.

The rules were the same as always: first to seven points wins. The stakes were the same as always: neither of them were willing to accept a loss. And the emotions surrounding the matchup were the same as always, as Jamal calls it:

“A death game.”

It’s a matchup that stems from their time with Al Riyadi, the premier Lebanese basketball club where Khayat and Jamal met when they were 12 years old, and where Jamal still plays today. Members of the club often gathered to watch the two best friends play basketball against each other like their lives depended on it.

But this time was a little different. An audience of one, Youssef’s dad Haitham, took the place of the raucous Al Riyadi crowd. And while Jamal admits that he usually doesn’t win, that didn’t matter — he was crushing Youssef. The game devolved into a blowout, 7-1 in Jamal’s favor.

Youssef was pissed. He threw his shoes. He wasn’t having it. The fierce competitor within him was stunned that he could suffer a loss so lopsided, disgusted that he allowed it to happen.

“I have never seen someone this mad,” Jamal told The Michigan Daily. “… He got up five minutes after … (and) straight up beat me 7-0, walked out of the court.”

Those matchups aren’t dubbed “death games” for nothing. The loss, the reaction, the emphatic bounce-back victory in a game that won’t count toward any record books and standings — they’re all byproducts of a simple fact, one that’s helped Youssef propel his young career all over the globe: he’s an ultimate competitor.

But don’t let his ferocious, competitive spirit fool you. Step off the court, and he’s completely different.

Talk to Youssef about his basketball journey, and many of his answers will eventually veer off to talking about the support his family has given him and how much he appreciates them. Ask him about his favorite restaurant in Lebanon, Malak al Tawouk, and he’ll reminisce on the good times eating there with his friends after every practice — along with the constant updates he still gets from Jamal about the ever-changing sandwich prices.

Even take a peek into his closet, and you’ll see how he turns friends made through basketball into honorary members of his own family.

“Half of my clothes are in his house, like he just takes my clothes,” Jamal joked. “When I was 14 I gave him a pair of socks and he still wears them.”

It all checks out. Because behind his competitive nature is a tender heart, and it’s taken both of those opposing forces — a win-at-all-costs competitor and a down-to-earth family man — to guide his winding journey from Lebanon to playing forward for the Michigan men’s basketball team.

***

Youssef was born with two things integral to his identity: his nickname ‘Yo-Yo’ and his competitive spirit. That nickname stuck with him since day one. No one around Youssef can recall actually calling him by his given name, they strictly call him by that tender ‘Yo-Yo’ moniker. When it comes to his competitive spirit, Yo-Yo’s siblings, Mira and Mohamad, and his neighbors growing up know about it all too well.

“Most of the neighbors on a daily basis (were) knocking at my house (saying) ‘please tell your kids not to dribble the ball,’ ” Haitham told The Daily. “… It was really very tough with them, it was as if they are competing with the blood, you know? ‘I won, you won,’ it was very competitive between each other.”

Courtesy of Haitham Khayat.

What Yo-Yo wasn’t born with, however, is the athletic skill set that he displays today.

At around six years old, Yo-Yo’s report card showed a blemish: he was getting bad grades in sports. Yes, sports were graded, and Yo-Yo’s parents would not let their son get away with slacking off in any subject.

So they found a soccer program to enroll him in, a place where he could develop some athletic skills and hopefully use them to boost his struggling grade. But the program was full for his age group, so they were offered an alternative — basketball.

You may be picturing it in your head. The origins of a Division I basketball player from Lebanon, traced to being enrolled in the basketball program because soccer was full and going on a tear, dominating all the other kids and quickly gaining the recognition needed to eventually play in France, the U.S. and on the Lebanese National Team. Of course that’s how this part of Yo-Yo’s story goes, right?

Wrong.

Courtesy of Haitham Khayat.

“Oh no, I was bad,” Yo-Yo told The Daily about his early days in the program. “I always had the competitive nature in me, when I lose I used to always cry or whenever I (didn’t) get a medal.”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the guy who treats one-on-one games with such urgency always wanted to win, even at six years old. Back then he didn’t have the skills, but he had the competitiveness, a trait he leaned on to build up his abilities. Eventually, he went on to Al Riyadi, playing ahead of his age group there and on the national team — where he’s currently preparing to represent Lebanon in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. He also played with Limoges CSG in France, and he is now readying for a potentially expanded role at Michigan in his sophomore season.

So at some point, things began to click. But it went deeper than just unwavering competitiveness. Yo-Yo was grounded in his work ethic, backed by wanting to do right by his family, and he took advantage of the resources provided to him.

All those resources — like the coaching his family made sure to provide — helped people gain notice of his potential right away, even if his skills needed more time to develop.

“I remember one time he tried to dunk after practice and of course he was so far from dunking,” trainer Jad Fattouh, who started working with Yo-Yo when he was around 12, told The Daily. “And I told him ‘You will be dunking one day.’ And he was smiling like he didn’t really believe that he will be that guy one day.”

The development Fattouh alluded to, working with Yo-Yo “from scratch,” quickly became apparent. He put in the work, and Al Riyadi coach Marwan Diab saw it right away when he came to watch an under-14 game.

“Who is this?” Diab told The Daily about that first encounter. “… I (was) surprised. Big size, leadership … He was under-14 but mentally and size he was like under-18, he was great.”

Fattouh and Diab sang praises on Yo-Yo’s will to win, commitment to getting better and dedication to learning the game — the things you’d expect from someone who was regularly called up to play in older age brackets in Lebanon. But when speaking about him, both also turned attention to Yo-Yo’s family, how much they supported him and how good a kid and teammate he is.

For Fattouh, it was all about the lack of off-court issues with Yo-Yo. He’d often be taken aback to hear Yo-Yo was heading to use the Playstation with friends or going to Malak al Tawouk with them because Yo-Yo’s behavior made Fattouh forget that he was just a kid, not some senior basketball player — not yet, at least.

Both Fattouh and Diab, who worked on Yo-Yo’s skills in the critical stages of his development, shed light on more than just his competitive side. They realized that it’s his “soft side” that sets him apart. That’s what gave him the capacity to leave his country, changing his life in pursuit of his dreams.

Courtesy of Haitham Khayat.

Just look at Yo-Yo’s time with Limoges CSP. He moved to France with his mom, May, at just 15 years old to take the next step in his basketball career. Ask him about his favorite memories in his basketball journey there, and he won’t point to the highlight reels enabled by his love for competition, nor will he mention the plays that earned him multiple college and pro offers.

Instead, he’ll point to a yearly occurrence during his four seasons there from 2018-22.

“My family used to visit me once per year in France, so whenever they were there I used to be nervous,” Yo-Yo recalled. “I needed to show them that (with) all the sacrifices they made, I’m doing good here, I’m improving. So whenever they were there I used to always play my best games, just to let them know that I appreciate all they’ve done for me. … These were my best memories.”

Those best memories for Yo-Yo were probably some of the worst memories for his opponents. They’d be on the receiving end as he’d post his top showings, seeing only his uber-competitive side. Little did they know that the extra assertiveness was driven by his tender side, driven by his family’s presence and the desire to prove how much that meant to him.

***

Read about Yo-Yo’s one-on-one games with his friends or talk to his coaches and trainers about how he’d constantly hold his own against older and more experienced players, and you get a peek into the competitive nature that defines him.

But spend time around him and his people, and you quickly learn there’s much more than just that. It’s something Yo-Yo won’t let you forget, reminiscing on how he wanted to get his sports grade up for his mom back when he was six, how he did it for her, and how he’s met his best friends through basketball.

Through his best memories in France and the way he talks about his journey, his competitive nature and gametime “poker face,” as Diab calls it, clearly have a deeper meaning.

It’s a competitive poker face driven by his care. It’s care that comes full circle all the time, whether it’s from fans in Lebanon who stop Yo-Yo to take pictures and talk to him — Haitham even mentioned how his son has become an idol for young people in Lebanon — or his own family.

“He’s the favorite with all the family … everybody wants Yo-Yo Yo-Yo Yo-Yo,” Haitham said. “… He’s very gentle with all of the family. … They are missing him a lot, my friends, my family, when they call me they’re asking me about Yo-Yo.”

That’s the side you won’t see when he’s playing “death games” on the basketball court.

It’s hard to see both sides of his journey simultaneously, but they go hand in hand, each driven by the other. A will to win driven by care for those around him; care for those around him driven by that will to win. And if you know where to look, you can see both sides in action.

Take, for instance, an ordinary Monday in May at Beirut’s airport in the capital of Lebanon. While it was an ordinary day for most, it was a not-so-ordinary day for Yo-Yo.

He had just finished his freshman season at Michigan, and he went home to Lebanon to spend a few days with his family before heading back to the states to continue training.

Not long after bidding his family goodbye once again, something that never gets easier for Yo-Yo to do, his face lit up as he walked toward the security line. He saw a person he recognized — me, someone who covered his team this past season — and couldn’t help but laugh at the coincidence.

The tender side of Yo-Yo.

Behind that smile and laugh, however, was someone preparing to travel 6,000 miles away from his home country — and the family and friends he cares so deeply about — in pursuit of a dream bigger than he could have ever imagined. A work ethic carrying him across time zones and continents and further into the unknown.

The competitive side of Yo-Yo.

Both sides working hand in hand to drive his global basketball journey.