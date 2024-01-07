If there’s one thing Phil Martelli has had a lot of when it comes to coaching, it’s time.

From taking an assistant job at his alma mater, Division-III Widener just outside Philadelphia, fresh out of college in 1977, to earning his current role as the Michigan men’s basketball team’s associate head coach, Martelli has spent nearly his whole adult life coaching basketball. That’s given him plenty of time.

Time to learn more about the game, to draw up new schemes. Time to earn accolades like AP National Coach of the Year and lead teams to the Elite Eight. But most importantly — at least if you ask Martelli — time to build relationships with each and every person who comes through his door.

“I make it an effort to make a connection,” Martelli told The Michigan Daily. “And to make a personal connection, not a professional connection. There was no professional school, and you all of a sudden became a coach. I’ve always been Phil Martelli first, and then coach is what I did. That’s not who I am. And I wanted people to know who I am.”

Whether it was by instituting an open-door policy, his philanthropic work or his commitment to accepting speaking engagements, Martelli let his community know who he was. Yes, he succeeded plenty on the court, but he left his most lasting impression by making meaningful connections with anyone he crossed paths with. Even as he gained national recognition for his coaching skills, he never strayed from that guiding philosophy.

“He understood that there was a bigger picture to this, that it wasn’t just, ‘hey, win a game, lose a game,’ ” Phil Martelli Jr., son of Phil and head coach at Bryant, told The Daily. “… Whoever it was, somebody who’s connected or somebody who’s random that said, ‘so and so is sick, could you reach out to them.’ He wouldn’t just reach out to them, he would go to their house. … He understood that there’s a platform for something bigger than a 40-minute basketball game.”

And with his teams’ accomplishments on the hardwood and the relationships he built off of it, Phil etched his name in the tradition of Philadelphia.

***

Coaching 34 years at a Big 5 school in Saint Joseph’s — 10 as an assistant and 24 as head coach — may have predisposed Phil to recognition in Philadelphia. But he didn’t just coach at Saint Joe’s. He coached and played at all different levels throughout the city, allowing him to become a figure in the community beyond just the head coach of the Hawks.

“It’s unique in terms of the fact that he coached high school basketball there for a long time, that he played in the city and in the Catholic League,” Jimmy Martelli, son of Phil and current Penn State assistant coach, told The Daily. “… So his imprint is not just on one school or one level, but I think it’s hopefully felt throughout all levels of basketball in that city.”

As he worked his way up the Philadelphia basketball ladder, Phil built new bonds. He became close with fellow Big 5 coach Fran Dunphy, who coached at Temple and Penn for years against Phil, before recently joining La Salle’s staff. It didn’t matter for Phil if Dunphy was a rival on the hardwood, because he was a friend off of it.

“We’d try to beat the brains out of each other playing,” Dunphy told The Daily. “However, the immediate reaction afterwards is ‘what are we going to do over the next week or so?’ … Things like that don’t necessarily happen throughout college sports, or sports in general, where you’re so close with the enemy. I never felt like it was the enemy.”

Coaching is what Phil does, so for 40 minutes, him and Dunphy were enemies. But Phil Martelli is who he is, so anytime outside of that, he was Dunphy’s colleague and friend — whether that was on the recruiting trail, at an event or doing work together for Coaches vs Cancer.

That, perhaps, is where Phil left his biggest mark on Philadelphia and its community.

As co-chair of the Philadelphia chapter of Coaches vs Cancer alongside Dunphy, Phil got a chance to give back to the city that he grew up in, to use the platform he created to fight for an important cause. It also gave him a chance to create more of the relationships he values, connecting with anyone who gave to the charity.

To make those connections, Phil always took the extra step — even if that meant going to a random elementary school on any given night to pick up a small donation check.

“You should not get respect because of a title,” Phil said. “You can get respect for the way you do your, quote unquote, business. In order to get respect, I wanted to give it. So if it meant a $50 check for Coaches vs. Cancer, I wanted to respect the people that took their effort, or it was their check, it was their talent or their treasure.

“… Oftentimes, people say, ‘man, that’s abnormal.’ I think the other way. I think to not do it would be abnormal.”

By giving respect to those he encountered and earning it in turn, Phil built a legacy in Philadelphia. Not just as Phil Martelli the basketball coach, but as Phil Martelli the person. He became a pillar of the community, and a household name.

When his time at Saint Joe’s came to an end, though, continuing his coaching career meant taking him away from the community he had established so many bonds in. It meant challenging who Phil Martelli is.

***

Phil left his mark on Philadelphia. In turn, it also left a mark on him. He’d spent effectively his whole life there, after all. So when Michigan coach Juwan Howard came calling in 2019, the decision to take the job in Ann Arbor came with some weight. Accepting it meant leaving the city he had built so much in.

For his family, it came as a bit of a surprise to see him leave the area. But Phil wasn’t done coaching, and he wasn’t done making connections, even if it meant moving 500 miles away to keep doing both of those things. For him, that just meant getting out of his comfort zone.

Away from Philadelphia, it hasn’t been quite as easy for Phil to make the connections he cherishes so much. After practices in Philadelphia, he used to have another engagement to get to nearly every day. Now in Ann Arbor, he tends to go straight home instead. Making the switch back to an assistant role after 24 years in the driver’s seat has been an adjustment, too.

“There are certainly times where I’m like, ‘how do I do this, or how do I do that,’ ” Phil pondered. “Even going to church on Sundays, there’s not a lot of times in Philadelphia, if any, that when I go to church on a Sunday, I don’t end up in a conversation with any number of people. And here I can go in and go again. I’m not egotistical. I’m not looking for people to know who I am or what I do. But it is different.”

While people know who Phil is around Ann Arbor, same as they do any other high-profile coach for Michigan athletics, they don’t necessarily have the same high regard for him that many Philadelphians have. He hasn’t spent 42 years coaching at all levels here to build those relationships, to gain the same deep respect from the city.

But for Phil, coaching is all about the relationships he creates in the position. So even though he doesn’t have as many roots throughout the Ann Arbor community, he made sure to grow new ones with his team. Coming to Michigan meant he had to get “comfortable being uncomfortable,” so he found comfort by establishing new bonds in an unfamiliar setting.

He found comfort by establishing personal — not just professional — connections with his players.

“I take a great deal of joy in the fact that players will sit and they’ll talk about stuff other than basketball,” Phil said. “… I would say all five years, the players’ willingness to share. Not to bitch and complain, but to share about, ‘this is what I want to do,’ or ‘this is what’s going on away from basketball.’ That has been a joy for me.”

Phil credits a lot of things for helping him find his footing in Michigan, from his fellow coaches to the student managers — each of whom he gives a personalized nickname to. But when it comes to finding the same love for coaching in a new place, it all circles back to the relationships he can build through his leadership position. It comes back to getting to know all the people around him.

That’s how, in a city he’s only been in for five years, Phil has shown people who he is — not just what he does.

***

Phil still has plenty of Philadelphia in his life. He still gets his Daily News delivered to Ann Arbor, according to Phil Jr.. His wife still lives in Philadelphia, and he lives there in the offseason. It’s still the Martellis’ home base, even while coaching has taken him 500 miles away.

But there’s a lot of Michigan in his life, too. He’s helped the Wolverines make runs to the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight, and to transition the program forward alongside Howard. Most importantly to him, though, he’s made an impact on people in every part of the program.

“I don’t think it’s about X’s and O’s,” Phil said. I don’t think it’s about schemes. I don’t think it’s about awards. I don’t think it’s about accolades. I think that no matter what profession we’re in, we all have a responsibility to the next person to make them feel good when they’re in your presence.”

Allowing them to share, Phil has helped support staff, players and coaches throughout the program feel good. On Sunday, when Michigan plays Penn State at the Palestra, Phil will get to share a piece of his city with his new team. They might not “get it,” he says, might not see the “ghosts of great players and great games” that he thinks make the Palestra so special. But he gets it. So he’ll share it with his team, giving a glimpse of who he is to deepen his connection to them.

A living ghost of the Palestra himself, Phil is part of the fabric of the basketball that’s played in that gym, that’s been played throughout the city of Philadelphia. But he won’t just be remembered as the coach who spent 42 years working his way up the ladder, who brought a Big 5 program to its highest heights. That’s only part of what he’s done.

Instead, after years of earning respect, building bonds and getting to know people, he’ll be remembered as Phil Martelli. Just Phil Martelli. That, first and foremost, is who he is.