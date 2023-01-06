As the Michigan men’s basketball team set up on defense against Penn State, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin was emphatically calling out to his teammates and directing the unit. His leadership wasn’t unexpected, but where he was leading from was — the scorer’s table.

Standing at the table waiting for a whistle to re-enter the game, there was no reason Bufkin should have had any impact on the court.

But he did.

The pivotal defensive leadership Bufkin displayed in the Wolverines’ victory over the Nittany Lions has become, at this point in the season, a given. Although this is only Bufkin’s second year with the team and first as a starter, he’s already solidified his role as the backbone of Michigan’s fledgling defense — a necessity after losing four of last season’s starters.

“After last year, (Bufkin) felt like he wasn’t up to par (as a) defensive player,” freshman guard Dug McDaniel said Dec. 17 after a win over Lipscomb. “So this whole summer, all offseason, he’s been priding himself on being the best defender on the team. When we need a stop or we need a strong defensive stretch, he always shows up.”

Bufkin’s dedication to growing his defensive repertoire this offseason is starting to pay off.

His pesky, unrelenting defense forces turnovers, prevents open looks and visibly frustrates opposing players. He leads the Wolverines in steals (13) and has the third-most blocks (14), despite being just 6-foot-3. On top of that, his impact extends beyond the boxscore.

Although he didn’t record a single steal against Penn State, Bufkin piloted Michigan’s defense. What can’t be found on paper is how he put his body on the line for loose balls, communicated with his teammates off the court and carried an unwavering mindset.

Empowered by Bufkin’s impact, Michigan began to find its groove midway through the second half. Even with an 11-point advantage, Bufkin’s tenacity didn’t waver. He nudged the ball out of the Penn State ballhandler’s grasp, and he didn’t hesitate before diving at halfcourt to force a jump ball. After his effort, the rest of his teammates joined the scramble.

“Kobe really inspired me with his defense and the way he was on the ball and poked the ball loose,” junior center Hunter Dickinson said Wednesday after beating Penn State. “… It was just an inspiring play by Kobe.”

Bufkin’s constant pressure spearheaded the defensive cohesion, and the example he set motivated everyone else. That motivation is crucial to Michigan’s future success.

After extensive roster turnover from last season and a lack of defensive unity, the Wolverines have struggled in non-conference play. Against Ohio, they failed to string together defensive stops, allowing the Bobcats to send the game to overtime. Against Jackson State, they allowed a 12-2 run in the last two minutes of play to cut their lead to just six points. Against Central Michigan, they had a complete defensive collapse, which the Chippewas exploited to pull off the upset.

In most of Michigan’s victories this season, it won in spite of its defense, not because of it. But in Big Ten play, facing strong opponents week after week, that may not be enough.

“If we want to be a team that’s going to make an impact throughout the game, it has to be on the defensive end,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said.

Luckily for the Wolverines, their defense seems to be burgeoning. And that growth stems from one source: Bufkin.

There hasn’t been much to be excited about regarding Michigan’s defense so far this season, but Bufkin’s play has provided an imperative spark. Early in the season, he showcased the strides he made over the summer and his tenacity and toughness on the court. But what stands out even more, though, is the effect that his presence has on the rest of the team.

Bufkin may not technically be a captain, but on the defensive end, he’s deserving of that title. His “lead by example” approach is already paying dividends early in conference play.

As he begins to inspire his teammates to step up, Michigan is now tasked with becoming one succinct, defensive unit — not five individuals.

Bufkin has shown this goal is achievable, whether it’s from the scorer’s table or on the floor.