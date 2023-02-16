After shrinking a 12-point deficit to a single point disadvantage, the Michigan men’s basketball team had a decisive opportunity to finally win a close game. Holding Wisconsin to zero field goals in the final 10:45 of play, it appeared like the Wolverines would do just that.

But that appearance proved to be an illusion. And it’s an illusion that Michigan is all too familiar with this season.

The Wolverines’ shortcomings against the Badgers are just one more example in the laundry list of “could have beens” that Michigan has fallen on the wrong side of this year. And with each one, there seemed to be some rationale attached. But at this point in the season, the ‘why’ means nothing and the ‘how’ is an ever-growing perplexity.

A perplexity that came to light early this year.

Back in late November, the Wolverines hosted No. 3 Virginia in their first ranked matchup of the season. Despite the Cavaliers’ high ranking, Michigan found sustained success against them, taking an 11 point advantage into halftime.

Despite the double-digit lead, though, the Wolverines ultimately lost the contest. They failed to make key plays down the stretch and came up empty on a discombobulated final play. Simply put, they couldn’t finish.

“We just didn’t execute what we drew up and the ball just didn’t fall our way today,” junior forward Terrance Williams II said after the 70-68 loss. “The last couple minutes, nothing we can do about that.”

While blowing a double-digit lead is a negative sign, Michigan is young. At that point it was still getting its bearings and figuring out team chemistry. Losses like that are inevitable.

But exactly a month later, against Central Michigan, the Wolverines found themselves in a similar position in the final minutes of play. Going back and forth with the Chippewas for the final 15 minutes of the second half, Michigan failed to pull away and then once again lost the game.

There was one key difference between the two losses, though: Virginia was the third-ranked team in the nation, while Central Michigan translated to a Quad 4 loss on the Wolverines’ resúme.

Entering conference play, their tight-game struggles only grew. It quickly became the same story: Michigan could compete with just about anyone but couldn’t finish.

Against Iowa, the Wolverines blew a seven-point lead with two minutes left in play. Once again, there was a different reason for the late game collapse. Against the Cavaliers they couldn’t score, against the Chippewas they couldn’t stop the opposition from scoring and against the Hawkeyes, turnovers sealed their fate.

“We’re not perfect at the end of the game,” junior center Hunter Dickinson said after beating Minnesota Jan. 22. “… Early on in the season, the mishaps and the lack of smartness out there at the end of the games, I think it’s kind of come to fruition that we’re learning and growing and getting better as a team.”

In many ways, the Wolverines have taken strides this season. Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin has proven he’s a complete player and is thriving in his starting spot. Freshman guard Dug McDaniel stepped up after graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn’s season-ending injury and filled that point guard role. And freshman wing Jett Howard is proving to be the scoring threat that he was anointed as entering the season.

Despite all that growth, Michigan’s stagnation in late game scenarios has consistently held it back.

Against Purdue, they hung around, but couldn’t take control down the stretch. Against Indiana, their offense went ice cold, failing to score in the final five minutes of play. And finally, against Wisconsin, 10 minutes without allowing a field goal wasn’t enough for Michigan to pull ahead.

“We executed down the stretch in multiple ways,” Bufkin said Tuesday. “We just weren’t able to hit the shots down the stretch, which is just the game of basketball.”

They couldn’t execute.

That’s an all-too familiar reality for Michigan this season, and with just five games of play remaining, the Wolverines may have too many tough losses to come back from.

Too many could have beens.