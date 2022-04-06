Brandon Johns Jr. has entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports.

The senior forward has been with the Michigan men’s basketball program for four years. His time with the program was filled with ups and downs, as he never quite found his footing despite enrolling as a highly-touted in-state recruit.

Johns has one year of eligibility remaining, granted by the NCAA as a result of the pandemic.

For the 2021-22 season, Johns began the year as a member of the starting lineup with fresh expectations placed on him after his strong run in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. But soon after, he was relegated to a familiar role on the bench behind freshman big man Moussa Diabate.

Johns ends his time with the Wolverines averaging 3.7 points per game across 117 appearances.

“I think many people would think of it differently as me, but I think it was a very productive and successful four years here,” Johns said on March 3 after his senior night. “Whether it was positive, whether it was negative if I wasn’t doing so good or whether I was doing good. I feel like I really learned a lot just from my coaches, my team and just a variety of different things that I never thought I would be able to say I learned. So in my eyes, it was a really successful four years.”

Now Johns will have to take what he learned at Michigan and try and find success somewhere else.

He becomes the second Wolverine to enter the transfer portal this year, joining Zeb Jackson, who entered the portal in January and transferred to VCU.