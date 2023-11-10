After falling short of expectations and missing the NCAA Tournament entirely in 2022, expectations are lower than last season for the Michigan men’s basketball team this year. Picked preseason to finish 11th in the Big Ten, the Wolverines aren’t exactly expected to compete for a title during their 2023-24 campaign.

But beyond No. 3 Purdue and No. 4 Michigan State — both ranked in the top five of the preseason AP poll — the remainder of the conference doesn’t have particularly high expectations either. Finishing in the top half of the Big Ten will still be an uphill climb for Michigan, but in a top-heavy version of the conference, it’s not impossible.

The Michigan Daily breaks down some of the teams that are vying for a spot at the top of the conference:

No. 3 Purdue

Pick a metric or a poll for the Big Ten, and Purdue is probably first in it.

The Boilermakers are the highest-ranked Big Ten team in the AP Poll. They received 24 of 28 first-place votes in The Athletic’s preseason Big Ten media poll. They’re first in the country in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency metric heading into the year.

And for good reason, too. Purdue returns all five starters from a squad that went 29-6, winning both the Big Ten regular season and Tournament last year to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Sophomore guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith — who shined early in their freshman campaigns but fizzled out toward the end of the season — are returning with an additional year of experience under their belts.

You can’t forget about the reigning National Player of the Year, either.

Player to watch: Zach Edey



In the Big Ten, play often runs through the big man, and Edey is the biggest man. At a towering 7-foot-4, opponents can’t do too much to stop him. Anchoring Purdue from the paint on both ends of the floor, the 2023 Wooden Award winner — given to the nation’s most outstanding player — immediately elevates the Boilermakers to national contender status.

With Edey leading the way, the Boilermakers will be hungry to repeat last year’s conference success, and avenge their embarrassing season-ending loss to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson.

No. 4 Michigan State

Despite landing just one spot behind Purdue in the AP Poll, Michigan State’s preseason expectations aren’t quite as results-based as the Boilermakers. After finishing fourth in the Big Ten with a 21-13 record last season, the seventh-seeded Spartans bowed out of the NCAA Tournament in a crushing Sweet 16 overtime loss to No. 3 seed Kansas State.

While it may not have won any titles last year, Michigan State flashed plenty of potential, even managing to upset No. 2 seed Marquette in the Round of 32. And with 77% of last year’s minutes returning — good for third highest in the Big Ten — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has a tight-knit, veteran squad on his hands, not to mention the fourth-ranked recruiting class he brought in.

Player to watch: Tyson Walker

If Michigan State is an anomaly in a transfer portal-focused era, then guard Tyson Walker exemplifies how the Spartans have dipped their toes in — but only on their terms. After transferring from Northeastern following his sophomore season, Walker has spent the past two years at Michigan State, fully ingraining himself in the culture in East Lansing. As the Spartans’ floor general, Walker started every game last season, averaging 14.8 points in 34 minutes.

But after Walker’s 35 points weren’t enough in a season-opening home overtime loss to James Madison, Michigan State will have to ensure that its flashes of potential aren’t just flashes once again.

No. 25 Illinois

The third and final ranked member of the Big Ten, expectations aren’t quite as high for Illinois as they are for the other two ranked teams. The Fighting Illini return three of five starters from last year’s squad that earned a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing in the First Round. Between wing Terrence Shannon Jr. and forwards Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja, Illinois has the building blocks of a strong frontcourt.

But for the Illini to meet or exceed expectations, they’ll need to fill a void in the backcourt. Neither of their freshman guards from last year panned out particularly well, and both transferred out in the offseason. And while freshman Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn put up 18 points on 70% shooting in his first taste of collegiate action on Monday, there’s still more questions than answers at the guard position for Illinois.

Player to Watch: Terrence Shannon Jr.

Of players returning to the Big Ten, Shannon was the second-leading scorer last season behind Edey. In his first season with the Illini following three years at Texas Tech, Shannon averaged 17.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 32 minutes, on an efficient 44% from the field and 32% from deep.

Though Shannon will likely turn in another strong campaign, Illinois still has plenty to figure out in the backcourt as it pertains to its Big Ten title hopes.

Maryland

Maryland finds itself in a similar position to Illinois, returning three veteran starters from a squad that earned a high single-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament. Between guard Jahmir Young and forwards Julian Reese and Donta Scott, the Terrapins bring back a combined 38.5 points, 17.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. To complement those three, Maryland coach Kevin Willard also brought in the 19th-ranked recruiting class in the nation.

Player to watch: Jahmir Young

Garnering a unanimous preseason All-Big Ten First Team selection, expectations are high for Young in his second year with the Terrapins and fifth year in college basketball. Alongside Reese and Scott, Maryland will rely on Young to provide needed experience and mentor the talented freshman class — in addition to keeping up the on-court production that earned him an All-Big Ten Second Team honor last season.

Between the three core veterans and its three talented freshmen, Maryland has the pieces in place to compete for a high finish in the Big Ten, though the Terrapins will likely need to improve on their 1-9 road conference record from last season to do so.

Wisconsin

While the Badgers ended their last season on a disappointing note, losing 11 of their final 17 conference games and missing the NCAA Tournament, things are looking up in Madison this season. Returning the fourth highest proportion of minutes of any team in the country, including all 5 starters, and bringing in All-Big East freshman guard AJ Storr from St. John’s, the pieces are in place for Wisconsin to take a leap forward.

To improve, however, the Badgers will need to pick up the slack on the offensive end. Finishing last year 11th in the Big Ten in adjusted offensive efficiency and last in field goal percentage, the Badgers need to do a better job of putting the ball in the basket to have a chance to contend for a conference title.

Player to Watch: Chucky Hepburn

Stepping into a larger role last season, guard Chucky Hepburn led Wisconsin’s offensive charge, averaging 12.2 points per game. Perhaps taking inspiration from his name, though, it wasn’t the most efficient 12.2 points, shooting at just a 37.7% clip from the field. A more experienced, potentially more efficient Hepburn will go a long way for the Badgers as they look to make an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Other teams to watch

Despite losing star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and freshman phenom Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana coach Mike Woodson still has plenty of talent in Bloomington. Five-star freshman forward Mackenzie Mgbako headlines that talent, but the addition of center Kel’el Ware from Oregon and the return of guard Xavier Johnson from a season-ending injury last year gives the Hoosiers lots to work with. If Woodson can squeeze out the full potential of his players, Indiana has the talent to challenge for the Big Ten title.

Northwestern is also worth noting here. While the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer from last season, guard Chase Audige, left for the NBA, All Big-Ten guard Boo Buie is back for his fifth season and could become the program’s all-time leading scorer. With three mid-major transfers coming in to help buoy Buie, Northwestern could position itself as a Big Ten contender, if Buie can take it there.

Final Thoughts

Entering the year, the Big Ten appeared to have twin peaks in Michigan State and Purdue. But with the Spartans showing some of the inconsistencies that plagued them last season in the first November home loss of Izzo’s head coaching career, it appears Zach Edey and the veteran Boilermakers stand tall above the rest of their foes as the early favorites.

There’s still plenty of time for the Spartans to sort out their early-season issues, and plenty of time for a third or fourth contender to fully emerge. But for now, all that’s left to do is watch and see if anyone can catch Purdue’s runaway train.