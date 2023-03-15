It takes offensive firepower to best the fifth-ranked offensive team in the NCAA.

And while Michigan (18-15 overall) struggled to consistently bring that in the first half, a surge at the start of the second frame fueled it past Toledo (27-8), 90-80, in the first round of the NIT. Behind three consecutive 3-pointers in the opening two minutes of play, the Wolverines put themselves in the driver’s seat and never looked back.

But that wasn’t the position Michigan found itself in during the first half.

The Rockets came out of the gates with a sense of urgency and the hot hand. It quickly became clear that the matchup would be an offensive battle, and Toledo struck first, starting the game shooting 7-for-9. But Michigan countered the Rockets’ attack, going 6-for-8 to demonstrate it can compete with Toledo’s fast-paced, efficient firepower.

However, as the Rockets’ scoring began to lose gas, the Wolverines’ lack of energy materialized. Sloppy passes enabled the Rockets to once again blast off, and lethargic rebounding facilitated second-chance opportunities. Michigan did enough to keep the game tight, but the carelessness prevented the Wolverines from surging ahead — something that seemed feasible as Toledo went on a 1-for-12 stretch midway through the half.

Although Michigan never took control, it found more success by turning to junior center Hunter Dickinson more. With a six-inch advantage over the Rockets’ tallest starter, his presence in the paint gave the Wolverines an edge. But Dickinson only had 10 points to show for his dominance down low in the first frame.

Although Michigan didn’t immediately capitalize on that in the second half early on, it found key production from beyond the arc. The Wolverines scored three consecutive 3-pointers to start the second half on an 11-0 run.

Michigan then compounded that threat by adding Dickinson to the mix. On back-to-back possessions, freshman guard Dug McDaniel fed the ball to a cutting Dickinson, who either scored or drew the foul.

With Dickinson cooking in the paint and the rest of the Wolverines knocking shots down from the perimeter, Michigan presented a tall task for the Rockets. As Michigan consistently connected from deep in the second half, it forced Toledo to choose between leaving open looks for shooters or covering Dickinson down low.

Regardless of the Rockets’ choice, the Wolverines made them pay.

Despite that shooting boom, Michigan couldn’t pull away. That stemmed from the same issues that plagued the Wolverines in the first half — namely their lethargic rebounding. Toledo’s energy on the offensive glass provided additional chances, which kept the game close.

When Michigan needed to, though, it got the stops it needed. And with its offense continuing to thrive, the Wolverines remained in control.

The Rockets may be known for their prolific scoring, but on Tuesday it was Michigan’s offense that took flight. And in an offense-powered contest, that was exactly what it took to win.