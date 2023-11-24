Thanksgiving is a day of reflection, gratitude and, arguably most importantly, great food. And nursing two straight losses, the Michigan men’s basketball team was hungry to get back in the win column.

The Wolverines got their Thanksgiving meal.

On Thursday, Michigan (4-2 overall) used lethal shooting to overcome a slow start, defeating Stanford (3-3), 83-78, in the consolation bracket of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

That slow start embodied many of the issues that played a large part in the Wolverines’ loss against Memphis a day prior. Miscues on the defensive end proved detrimental against the Tigers, and early on it seemed like that would also be the case against the Cardinal.

As the Cardinal pushed the tempo and attacked the rim, Michigan struggled to keep pace. Stanford maintained strong ball movement and penetrated the paint, capitalizing on the Wolverines’ early defensive communication woes and building a 23-9 advantage.

But unlike Wednesday, Michigan made adjustments to minimize the long-term damage.

“When it was 23-9, and that first wave of rotation went in, Tray Jackson and Will (Tschetter), they changed the tempo of the game,” associate head coach Phil Martelli said. “You could feel it. … I think (Michigan) made (its) first seven shots, or seven out of eight. We looked disconnected and maybe feeling a little bit sorry for ourselves.”

Although the Wolverines’ defensive disposition intensified and their communication took steps forward, it was by no means one of their strong suits. Instead of trying to rely on miraculous defensive strides, Michigan needed to outscore its problems. And it did so as a team, with balanced scoring throughout its lineup.

And in a game where both teams shot at least 50% from the field, the Wolverines did exactly that. While it didn’t do that immediately, when Michigan changed the tempo, it got its offense rolling.

“I think it’s just a matter of settling into the game,” redshirt sophomore Will Tschetter said. “And I feel like we did that about 10 minutes in. We started to really communicate, get comfortable in the game, get comfortable with the actions they were running and we ended up executing, getting the job done.”

A pull up jumper from sophomore guard Dug McDaniel served as a catalyst for a 16-3 Wolverine run that made it a one-point game. As the offense clicked, Michigan began to play as a unit — and not just on the offensive end. The additional communication minimized the Cardinal’s damage in the paint and forced five turnovers in the final 10 minutes of the half. But even with a slightly enhanced defensive disposition, Stanford remained lethal, ending the half shooting 62.1% from the field and 58.3% from beyond the arc.

Going into halftime with the Wolverines holding a slim 45-44 advantage, it became clear that this game wouldn’t come down to defense — it would come down to who had the hotter hand.

“At halftime, it was quick adjustments,” McDaniel said. “It was just up to us to execute. The coach is not on the floor with us but they’re giving us the blueprint and once we executed the blueprint, it showed on the floor.”

For the first two minutes of the second half, though, the blueprint must have been upside down. The Cardinal set the tone with seven unanswered points out of halftime.

It didn’t take long for Michigan to change that, though.

Five minutes into the second half, back-to-back-to-back steals led to back-to-back-to-back fast break buckets, culminating in a six point lead for the Wolverines. Michigan’s defense didn’t magically turn to gold, but it did help enhance its strengths on the offensive end. In order to execute, it had to work as one unit, and in doing so the Wolverines found offense from a variety of sources. Maintaining an impressive clip over 60% from the field, a 20-2 run had the Wolverines ready to feast.

But they were getting ahead of themselves. Following that impressive stretch, Michigan went without a field goal for eight minutes. Its 13-point advantage, quickly slipped away without sustained scoring, as the Cardinal tied it up at 72 apiece.

What could’ve been a smooth victory was instead a tight game.

You have to work for your supper, and on Thanksgiving, Michigan did just that. Scoring seven unanswered points was enough to keep it in the driver’s seat.

And in the end, it was the Wolverines that ended up feasting on Thanksgiving.