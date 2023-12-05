On Tuesday night, the Michigan men’s basketball team will get its first taste of Big Ten play against Indiana. The Wolverines will look to rebound from losses in four of their last five games, including an overtime heartbreaker against Oregon on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers have started the season fairly well, boasting a 6-1 record through their first seven games. Their one loss was a 20-point blowout at the hands of No. 7 UConn in the Empire Classic. Indiana comes into the clash with Michigan riding the high of a 10-point win against Maryland on Friday.

Ahead of the Wolverines’ Big Ten opener, The Michigan Daily sat down with Matt Press and Will Foley, men’s basketball reporters for the Indiana Daily Student, to preview the upcoming contest.

This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity

Through seven games this season, what has been Indiana’s biggest strength and biggest weakness?

Press: I’d say the biggest strength has undoubtedly been the frontcourt. Center Kel’el Ware transferred from Oregon after his freshman year, and with forward Malik Reneau, a sophomore, they’ve been really dynamic in the post. It has kind of masked not great guard play this season. Indiana wasn’t really expected to be all that great of an outside shooting team, but Ware and Reneau have been undoubted bright spots. They’re averaging 18 and 15 points, respectively, and the offense has kind of run through them so far. It’s sort of been like how it was with Trayce Jackson-Davis last season, where, if you need a bucket, you get it to him down low and let him go to work. So Ware and Reneau have kind of formed that tandem and played buddy ball, as head coach Mike Woodson calls it.

Foley: Matt pretty much covered it. Ware was No. 7 in his high school (recruiting) class, and he didn’t really show that at Oregon, but he’s really starting to show that this season. He’s averaging about 18 points and 10 rebounds, and he’s been a good rim protector. Not exactly the biggest resume so far, so (we) haven’t really seen it against top tier talent. They played UConn and they struggled.

In that one loss to UConn, how did the Huskies contain Indiana? Did they slow down the pair of bigs?

Foley: Guard play in that game was the huge difference maker. Xavier Johnson, Indiana’s senior point guard and captain, got three fouls within three minutes of play in the first half. Then, UConn’s Tristen Newton, Cam Spencer, Solomon Ball — they just kind of ganged up on Indiana’s guards on the perimeter. The Hoosiers’ perimeter defense has really been a struggle this year. They’ve been allowing a ton of threes while not making many on their side, and that happened against UConn. Even inside, Huskies center Donovan Clingan shut Ware down. Reneau was the only spark in the second half. But it was just overwhelming between a team that had an identity, and a team that hadn’t developed one yet.

Press: One of the biggest things that was marring Indiana at the beginning of the season that it’s sort of remedying now was guard play specifically, but rebounding too, especially in the backcourt. The Hoosiers were getting dominated on those long rebounds, and against Maryland was the first game where they truly put it together. They were plus-16 overall in rebounds, plus-five offensively on the glass. That was a big thing in the UConn game, Clingan getting the best of Ware, but it was a lot with the guards too. That’s something that’s been improving a little bit, especially in the Maryland game.

When it comes to guard play, Xavier Johnson is Indiana’s leader in the backcourt, but he missed the game against the Terrapins. Is he expected to be back on Tuesday, and if not, how does that change how the Hoosiers look?

Press: There’s no official status update, I think he’s still being evaluated with his ankle injury. But, when he was out for the full game against Maryland, Gabe Cupps came in and filled more of Johnson’s role. He played 24 minutes. It was also reliant on Trey Galloway to step up in Johnson’s spot as the lead ball handler and initiator, and he hadn’t really so far this season, but he did against Maryland. Galloway was really strong on both ends of the floor. And then along with Cupps, Anthony Leal is a guy who’s going to be coming off the bench a little bit. He played six minutes against Harvard, eight against Maryland. Then you have a couple other guys off the bench — guard CJ Gunn and forward Kaleb Banks — who played 14-15 minutes against the Terrapins. So, if Johnson is out again against Michigan, expect those guys to be on the floor and contributing a little bit more.

Foley: To add to that, Johnson was in a boot on Friday night, so I don’t know how precautionary that was or if that was truly a testament to the severity of the injury. But he has shown throughout his years at Indiana, he has been pretty much consistently the best perimeter defender. So that changes a lot with how big of a breakout season Dug McDaniel’s having right now. I know he had a good game the other night on Saturday. That’s something to definitely watch, how Indiana plays McDaniel outside if Johnson doesn’t play.

Speaking of McDaniel, the sophomore guard has emerged as the Wolverines’ most potent offensive player. How can the Hoosiers slow him down, if at all?

Press: McDaniel has the green light, and the keys to Michigan’s offense, now. And it’s not the most comparable guy, but if you look at how Harvard guard Malik Mack played against Indiana, they really struggled with him, especially in the first half. Xavier Johnson being out would be really big defensively in terms of guarding McDaniel on the outside. Galloway, especially against Maryland, looked really strong defensively but it is one of Indiana’s weaknesses. We talked about perimeter rotations, which with McDaniel and how potent he is from three, that will be an interesting matchup.

Foley: Against Louisville, when the Hoosiers were struggling in the middle of the game, in the second half, they turned to a zone. Mike Woodson really never plays zone, but they did then, and they’ve kind of dabbled with it a little bit. I’d be interested to see if McDaniel started to play really well, if they tried some zone, or just trapping him high up in the half court, to see how Michigan would react to that. But it really relies on Johnson, and how, defensively, Galloway or Gunn are playing that night.

Finally, do you have any predictions for Tuesday’s game?

Press: It was a pretty low-scoring game against Maryland, who’s not the most high-powered offense. I think it’ll be a little more of a high-scoring game tomorrow night. Somewhere in the high 70s for both teams, and I’ll say Indiana wins very slightly.

Foley: It’s really a toss up. I’m very intrigued to see how the Hoosiers play because this is the first (road game) — I guess you could consider the Empire Classic as a quote unquote road environment. Even when Indiana played UConn, it was still a pretty split environment. So I have no clue how this team specifically will react to a road environment, especially in the Big Ten. I agree with Matt about the scoring. I think it could go either way, and Xavier Johnson’s availability determines the outcome.