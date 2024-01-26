Throughout a typical season, lineups are bound to change. Coaches tinker, players get trial minutes in easier early-season games and injuries occur.

However, as a season wears on and lineup changes run their course, the last thing a team wants to see is its depth continuously deplete.

But that’s the exact position the Michigan men’s basketball team finds itself in.

Already filling just 11 scholarship slots out of the 13 allotted, the Wolverines didn’t begin the year with a particularly deep roster. They haven’t been known for their depth in recent years either. But after starting the season with just seven rotation pieces, their depth hasn’t trended in the right direction — in terms of both numbers and personnel.

Two players — graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn and junior guard Jace Howard — have returned to the court after being sidelined with injury to start the season. But instead of bolstering the thin rotation, they essentially replaced two of their teammates. Graduate forward Tray Jackson is still out after suffering a concussion and fractured nose against Penn State and sophomore guard Dug McDaniel is currently suspended for Michigan’s road games.

Right now, for home games, the Wolverines have a rotation eight players deep. For road games, they have seven — on a good day.

That lack of depth can easily hold a team back, leaving its players gassed and its coaches without many options — and it certainly has for Michigan. Still, it’s a reality that is much easier to recognize than it is to remedy.

“Our bench, they’re going to be truly needed,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said Jan. 3. “We know we have now the conference games in the Big Ten. And we have great coaches, special, talented players. Coaches who do a great job of scouting and trying to take away some of your strengths. And so what we have to do is make sure that everyone with all hands on deck is ready.”

But the reality is, the Wolverines don’t have all hands on deck. For any given game, they only have six to eight sets of hands on deck.

And it’s not just a matter of how many are available, it’s also a matter of who is available. McDaniel, the starting point guard, is also the team’s best offensive player. Llewellyn, the only other true ballhandler on the roster, is more of a facilitator than a scorer. So while his return to health — shortly before McDaniel’s suspension — came at a time when it was sorely needed, it isn’t a one-for-one swap.

What’s more, Llewellyn is still in the recovery process. After playing 33 minutes against Maryland, the first game of McDaniel’s suspension, Llewellyn barely saw the court at home against Ohio State the following game.

“I thought they were great minutes, he hadn’t played that many minutes in a very long time,” Juwan said Jan. 17. “But last game, we wanted to be respectful of that knee. That knee is something that we did not want to cause any flare up where it can set him back. Because we need Jaelin and we need a healthy Jaelin.”

The depth problem is so severe that in four of its past eight games, Michigan has only played six players for double-digit minutes. While there have been different mixes of players available and unavailable for those games, using just six players isn’t a winning formula, especially when three of those four contests are ones McDaniel suited up for.

The most glaring of those four games is the Wolverines’ double-overtime loss to Florida on Dec. 19. Despite the game being 50 minutes long, the Michigan bench was only five-and-a-half players long.

The Gators planned for the Wolverines’ absence of depth, too. They knew they’d be able to use their deeper bench to wear Michigan out. Playing a tight rotation in a close regulation game is difficult. Doing it for two overtime periods is nearly impossible. So Florida pushed the tempo, and the Wolverines paid the price.

“You look at both teams in double overtime,” Juwan said after the loss. “And yes, they had a deeper rotation. We didn’t go deep into our bench, but with the guys playing 44, 45 minutes, 48 minutes, they played hard. Unfortunately, we just came up short.”

The likelihood of falling short due to a lack of depth hasn’t decreased for Michigan. With a rotation ranging from eight players on a good day — a feat that, thus far, has only occurred twice in meaningful games — to six on a bad day, the Wolverines don’t have many options.

Michigan knows it, and so do its opponents. But unlike rebounding or defending, it’s a structural problem — and one that’s much more difficult to solve.