For a team ranked 19th in offensive efficiency, a lackluster 6-6 record to show for it is puzzling, to say the least.

But the Michigan men’s basketball team’s defensive efficiency — or lack thereof — which slots in at 124 across all Division I teams does a lot of explaining. As the Wolverines look to jump the .500 line, it’s clear where improvement is needed: on the defensive end.

For that to happen, though, Michigan needs someone to lead the way. And against Florida this past Tuesday, graduate guard Nimari Burnett proved capable of taking on that role. Although the Wolverines fell in double overtime to the Gators, Burnett’s defensive strides were nonetheless on display.

Michigan entered the season clearly understanding the importance of an effective defense, and even more importantly, the shortcomings that arise without one.

“You can’t win games without playing defense, I mean, last year shows that,” junior forward Jace Howard said Oct. 10 at Big Ten Media Day. “I think we were the most skilled team I’ve ever been on offensively, but we struggled defensively. And that’s why we didn’t make the tournament.”

Even with that retrospective outlook, it’s an eerily similar story for the Wolverines this year. And with guard Kobe Bufkin, who held down the fort on the defensive end, taking his talents to the NBA, Michigans faced an additional setback. Through 11 games it remained unclear who would step up in his absence.

Through 12 games, though, there’s more clarity — Burnett took it upon himself to clear that up.

“Well that’s always been one of Nimari’s strengths, his defense,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said Tuesday. “I label him as a two way player. He’s a guy (who) of course offensively can make shots from the outside, also midrange. But then defensively, he’s the player that we want to always identify who’s the best player on the perimeter. And Nimari loves taking that challenge.”

That’s not the only challenge Burnett proved fond of embracing. With 33 seconds remaining in regulation and the Wolverines down two points on Tuesday, Florida set to inbounds the ball. As the ball found its way into Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr.’s hands, Burnett attacked, frazzling Clayton and getting a piece of the ball, forcing a jump ball. His defensive disposition enabled Michigan to subsequently tie the game up, sending it to overtime.

In that first overtime, Burnett’s intensity remained just as forceful. With his leadership — including a block and steal in the five-minute frame — the Wolverines illustrated their potential on the defensive end of the floor. Limiting Florida to eight points on 3-for-11 shooting, for once, Michigan’s defense stepped up. Unlike most of regulation, the Wolverines managed to string together stops.

Burnett’s leadership fueled effective communication, tenacity and teamwork, which enabled lockdown defense.

With Michigan’s offense unable to match that intensity; however, the contest remained in a stalemate when the clock hit triple zeros. And while the inaugural overtime displayed its capabilities on the defensive end, and the impact of Burnett’s leadership in that endeavor, the second overtime showed the opposite.

Between the Wolverines running out of steam after 45 minutes of gametime and Burnett’s four fouls hindering his aggression, Michigan’s defensive intensity evaporated. In its place, Florida put on a shooting clinic, going a perfect 6-for-6 to seal the victory.

The final five minutes of play were indicative of the Wolverines’ season-long defensive struggles. Miscommunication, laziness and a lack of accountability highlighted the rough stretch that sunk Michigan. But the five minutes prior to that demonstrated the strides it can make.

Strides that were made possible with Burnett’s guidance.