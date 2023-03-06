BLOOMINGTON — Fifteen minutes into play, down 12 points, the Michigan men’s basketball team lacked one key piece: sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin.

Attempting just two shots in that opening span, Bufkin’s usual playmaking was missing. But as he drove through the paint and sank a floater, Bufkin appeared to wake up. Building upon that, he took over and showed just how impactful he can be for the Wolverines.

But that didn’t last. And when his threatening presence on both ends of the court disappeared, Michigan fell in overtime to No. 15 Indiana, 75-73.

The Wolverines are certainly accustomed to anguish. For Bufkin, however, the desperation Michigan felt wasn’t resembled in his game for recent contests. Those detriments were not only apparent Sunday, but also in Michigan’s loss to Illinois Thursday, where he dissipated in overtime.

Against the Hoosiers, Bufkin demonstrated how the Wolverines can prosper when he triumphs and flounder in his shortcomings.

Between the 5:29 mark in the first half and the 11:04 mark in the second half, Bufkin showed the former. As he shot 7-for-8, racking up 17 points, Michigan took a sizable advantage.

“Kobe has always been a big, large, part of our team,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “Kobe, what he’s done from the beginning of arriving on campus he’s been great as far as representing the University of Michigan.”

Bufkin pushed the Wolverines into the driver’s seat, turning a 14-point deficit into a 12-point advantage — but he couldn’t keep them cruising.

Indiana guard Tamar Bates took over the assignment of defending Bufkin, and it proved effective.

“(Bufkin) is pretty good and he’s been playing extremely well,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “And I thought Tamar did a tremendous job on him in terms of trying to keep him in front and make him make tough shots.”

Suddenly, with Bates switched onto him, Bufkin couldn’t finish his tough shots, going 0-for-4 to end regulation. And Michigan followed his woeful lead, getting outscored 26-17 in the last 10 minutes of the second half. Because despite being just a sophomore, Bufkin has carved out his role as a leader of this team — for better or worse.

“I will continue to keep growing him as a player because, with his work ethic and his passion for the game of basketball, he’s going to always improve,” Howard said. “And that’s the type of mindset he has. That’s why he puts in so much work and I see that. (And) his teammates see that we should trust him.”

Late in the game, Bufkin illustrated the downside of that trust. As he struggled to find his shot and assert his dominance, he couldn’t contribute for the Wolverines. Without him, the game remained in a stalemate.

And in overtime, his lack of production reached a fever pitch. For almost the entire five extra minutes of play, Bufkin was nowhere to be found, missing his two shot attempts.

That was until the final play of the game.

With three seconds left in overtime, Bufkin found the ball, and with it a chance to extend the game.

But dribbling down the floor, the moment proved too big. Halfway down the court. he threw the ball away. Instead of getting one final shot, Michigan floundered.

As the clock hit zeroes, Bufkin crouched on Indiana’s logo at mid court, distraught over his turnover. And while his mishap was the straw that broke the camel’s back for the Wolverines, Bufkin’s earlier disappearance also contributed to them getting to that point.