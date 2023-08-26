The Michigan men’s basketball team just filled one of its two vacant scholarships.

Despite losing three starters and bench contributors this off-season, the Wolverines have bolstered their roster through the transfer portal. Now, Michigan coach Juwan Howard is doing so by looking overseas.

On Saturday the Wolverines landed Lee Aaliya, a 6-foot-9 big man from Argentina. Aaliya’s commitment was first reported by Joe Tipton.

Aaliya’s addition addresses depth concerns for the Wolverines following Hunter Dickinson’s offseason departure. The commitment also alleviates pressure from sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr., who will likely see a drastic increase in both minutes and expectations. Having Aaliya as another option provides an additional source of production.

This summer, Aaliya has impressed at the FIBA U19 World Cup, averaging 17.1 points and nine rebounds in action. How his play translates with the Wolverines remains to be seen, but his production and dominance on the glass are promising signs for an unproven frontcourt.