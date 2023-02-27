When the Michigan men’s basketball team played Wisconsin two weeks ago, Hunter Dickinson entered the Kohl Center wearing a ski mask. It symbolized the junior center’s plan to steal a road win in Madison.

That never happened. The Wolverines lost and their season looked lost with it.

But two wins later, Michigan entered its rematch against the Badgers with renewed life. A battle between two teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble, the stakes couldn’t have been higher. The Wolverines’ most surefire route to keeping their March Madness hopes alive was protecting their home court while denying Wisconsin a Quad 1 road win.

With so much on the line, Dickinson delivered. But his season-saving performance extended far beyond his last-second 3-point prayer that turned a 68-65 deficit into an 87-79 overtime win. It was present in every personal scoring run, every contested hook shot, every moment Michigan needed it throughout his 23-point, 10-rebound showing.

A showing that was desperately needed, as the whole team was constantly reminded of the stakes.

“Every timeout, we were making sure it was a point of emphasis that this is for our season,” freshman guard Dug McDaniel said. “… I think the guys took that into account, and it showed on the court (in) how hard we played and how we finished the game.”

Dickinson certainly took the stakes into account; early, often and long before his late-game magic. In a three-minute stretch late in the first half, Dickinson went on a personal 8-0 scoring run. But on the court, and against a Badgers team he so vehemently dislikes, it looked more like a personal vendetta.

On multiple possessions in a row, Dickinson operated in rhythm. Whether he was ripping past his defender before finishing up-and-under the rim, athletically spinning past defenders in the paint or turning away from a double team for a left hook from mid-range, he was feeling good.

It wasn’t the buckets themselves, but what he did before and after them that highlighted the way he honored the stakes of this game with such reverence.

He pointed to his spot and caught the ball before making a move without hesitation, ignoring the two or three defenders coming his way. After baskets, he aggressively motioned for the crowd to stand, taking Crisler Center along for the ride. He was the center of attention on every touch, and he used that to his advantage to get the crowd going after big makes.

Because it was Dickinson’s show, and if his theatrics were any indication, he was relishing it.

“(Wisconsin did) such a good job of focusing on me and trying to not allow me to get the ball, but my teammates were staying with it,” Dickinson said. “They were really set on getting me the ball and I really appreciate them for being patient and trying to get me in my spots.”

At times, Dickinson took a less commanding presence. He cooled down at points in the second half, he didn’t piece together large personal runs like the 8-0 showing throughout the whole game.

As Michigan’s once 11-point lead turned into a back and forth affair down the stretch, Dickinson’s subdued moments positioned him as a culprit in the potential of another blown game. After a 12-point first half, he only scored two points through the first 18 minutes of the second.

But there was too much on the line for Dickinson to disappear, so as Wisconsin heated up from the field in the final stretch, so too did Dickinson. He got to work in the paint and found his way to the line, but it looked like it wouldn’t be enough. Even with Michigan down three and inbounding the ball from its baseline, it looked like nothing Dickinson or the Wolverines did would cut it.

There were just two seconds to get a shot off. The inbound pass to Dickinson was high and nearly intercepted, causing him to spin after catching it. Dickinson was multiple feet behind the 3-point line when he launched the shot. Michigan’s season looked dead.

But he just barely got it off cleanly and in time, and as it flew, the season flew with it.

“Well I was looking at the flight of it, and all I can tell you is, ‘please go in,’ ” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “I didn’t know how to react.”

Dickinson knew how to react, soaking in the moment and taking in the frenzied scene with pride. The game was his moment, one that culminated in the shot to force overtime.

Because Michigan moves with Dickinson, and today, his heroics — both throughout the game and in that fateful shot — kept the Wolverines alive.