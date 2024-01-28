After his Wolverines’ eighth defeat in their past nine games — this one an 88-78 loss at the hands of Iowa — Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard shared the same diagnosis his team has been sharing all season:

The Wolverines lost the game because of their poor defense.

But when asked what specifically they needed to fix, Howard shared a laundry list of items.

“Rebounding, contesting shots, drives, keeping the guy in front, no blow bys,” Howard said. “There’s ball screen defense, making sure that we keep the guys out of the paint.”

Howard trailed off, but the message lingered:

The Wolverines have a serious defensive problem, and it comes down to just about every aspect of defense.

Michigan allowed the Hawkeyes to score 42 points in the first half and 46 in the second. The Wolverines gave up 34 points in the paint, split relatively evenly between the two halves. They allowed Iowa to shoot 50% from the 3-point line, including letting guard Payton Sandfort shoot 6-for-8 from deep en route to a game-high 26 points.

“And then the 3-point line too, 8-for-16,” Howard said. “And a big-time shotmaker in Sandfort, we worked on it. We talked about it on film, ‘Sandfort can’t get any open looks.’ Yes. One of them he made was well contested. If you make it well contested, waist falling back, fading to his left or right, then that make is on me. But the open looks, that is on them.”

At this point in the season, responsibility for the defensive issues is shared by both the players and the coaching staff. Everybody in the program knows it’s an issue. The Wolverines have the Big Ten’s worst scoring defense, yielding 78.7 points per game going into Saturday’s contest. But diagnosing the problem only does so much to cure it, especially when the diagnosis is well known.

“Communication,” graduate guard Nimari Burnett said of the cause of the defensive problems. “Camaraderie, being on the same page and just having pride, ‘let’s get a stop.’ And I think getting that amongst each other and having that mentality every single possession on defense, I think that’s what it will take. I mean, we’re very capable.”

But 20 games into the season, Michigan doesn’t have much to point to in terms of its defensive capability. It knew the scout going into the contest. It was the same scouting report that held the Hawkeyes to 80 points in their own arena in December and allowed the Wolverines to leave Iowa City victorious. But this time around, that game plan failed.

And the game plan failed to an extent so severe that the failures bled into the offense, too.

In the final 10:06 of the game, Michigan made only one field goal — a 3-pointer from Burnett with 19 seconds to play. Despite the nearly 10-minute field goal drought, Burnett was adamant that the offensive problems were rooted on the defensive end.

With the Wolverines unable to generate stops, they couldn’t get into their transition offense for easy looks. Instead, they were forced to rush shots to try to keep pace with Iowa.

Despite the drought, Michigan was still able to score 78 points — just below the average number of points they allowed coming in. So when describing the problem, Burnett put it bluntly:

“We’re happy with 78 points. We’re just not happy with the other team having 88.”

Although the Wolverines knew what they had to do to defeat the Hawkeyes, they couldn’t do it. And that handed them yet another loss at the hands of their biggest problem.