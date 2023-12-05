It’s been one year.

365 days since the Michigan men’s basketball team played Kentucky in London. 365 days since Jaelin Llewellyn drew a hard foul and fell to the ground, grabbing his left knee. 365 days since he tore his ACL.

Until Saturday’s loss to Oregon, Llewellyn remained sidelined. He spent his time, day in and day out, in the training room rehabilitating. And after watching from the sidelines for 34 games, that hard work paid off. Against the Ducks, Llewellyn took the court for the first time since undergoing major surgery.

“When (Llewellyn) checked in, that was one of the coolest moments I’ve seen,” redshirt sophomore forward Will Tschetter said Monday. “I was super happy for him. Obviously that rehab from an ACL is quite the process, so seeing him in that training room every day doing his rehab, it’s pretty cool to be able to see him back on the floor.”

Getting back on the floor is a testament to Llewellyn unwavering dedication during the recovery process and his steadfast outlook in the face of adversity.

Now in his fifth season at the collegiate level — three spent at Princeton before transferring to Michigan — Llewellyn offers the Wolverines experience and maturity. That was also the case on the court for the graduate guard last year, but through his uphill injury battle he gained an additional appreciation for the game off it.

“What we really want for Jaelin is for his play to reward all the sacrifices and the hard work he has put in since last December when he got hurt,” Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli said. “So I would say (Llewellyn is) older, calmer and maybe a player who brings even more appreciation to the opportunities presented.”

Llewellyn appreciates the opportunities — especially since this wasn’t the first time he had a season snatched from him.

Three years ago, Llewellyn experienced just how quickly the game can be taken away — in more ways than one — when the Ivy League cancelled the 2020-21 season. He watched from the outside as other conferences remained in action, albeit modified under COVID-19 guidelines. Lllewellyn didn’t just lose competion, though. Just as his teammates returned to the gym, he lost the ability to play entirely.

In his first workout after COVID-19 restrictions lifted, Llewellyn tore his Achilles. While he didn’t subsequently miss any games, he endured the strenuous recovery process. It was a process that didn’t just test him physically, but also mentally.

With his ACL injury just eight games into last season, it was a similar story. He spent a year enduring both physical and mental adversity.

On Saturday, in Llewellyn’s first time back on the court he played just 10 minutes, going 1-for-2 and dishing out two assists. His numbers don’t jump off the page, but his name merely being on there does. Beyond that, the value he can provide isn’t simply from his production. It’s through his veteran leadership and maturity. It’s through all the adversity Llewellyn has endured.

“When he is on the floor, he just brings kind of a calming presence,” Tschetter said. “He’s an older dude, seen it all, super cerebral guy, just really smart with how he plays the game. So definitely, it’s great to have him back.”

The Wolverines have dropped four of their last five games — including his season debut against Oregon. As they look to get over the hump, it’s not just on-court production that needs a boost. It’s also on-court leadership.

Michigan is heading down a precarious path unless it can turn things around. But it’s December, and there is time to stabilize the ship. To do so, though, the mental roadblocks that inevitably accompany a rough patch must be eclipsed. And no Wolverine has proven capable of that more than Llewellyn.

Losing a season due to COVID-19 restrictions and enduring two long-term injuries have defined Llewellyn’s journey thus far. But with both of those major injuries came major recoveries. He’s familiar with roadblocks and how to overcome them. Finally back on the court, he can help Michigan do the same.

When he checked in on Saturday, he demonstrated how he overcame adversity. When he checks in Tuesday, he will reinforce it.