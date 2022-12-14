On Tuesday — a little over a week after suffering a season-ending ACL injury against Kentucky in London — graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn appeared to be in good spirits. At the end of his press conference, he gave his support to Croatia in its World Cup match, a quip that led to light-hearted banter with reporters.

Perhaps mentioning soccer was a way to take his mind off the injury, one that will require surgery this January, but it’s clear that Llewellyn sees a path for himself in the short term despite the obvious disappointment. Although he is out for the rest of the season, he plans to impact the Michigan men’s basketball team from the sidelines.

It’s not a role that Llewellyn wanted after transferring to Michigan from Princeton this offseason, but it’s one that he’s ready to embrace.

“Even if I can’t be out there on the court, I’ve played a bunch of college basketball,” Llewellyn said. “I can provide insight … just telling guys what I see out there. … When you watch from the sideline, you can notice more things sometimes.”

Noticing what’s happening on the floor is one of Llewellyn’s specialities. Before the Wolverines’ win over Minnesota — Michigan’s first game since his injury — Llewellyn boasted the team’s second-highest assist total. He calmly led the offense from the point, soon showing more assertiveness as he settled in with his new team.

That was apparent against the Wildcats, when Llewellyn had one of his more dynamic offensive performances of the season. Despite totaling only four points, his aggressiveness as the team’s facilitator strained Kentucky’s defense, opening up the floor for players like junior center Hunter Dickinson to heat up.

Although he still showed room for growth, the performance was emblematic of what’s expected of a point guard: lead the offense and help everyone around them succeed. Now on the sidelines, Llewellyn won’t be leading the offense, but he’ll still be helping his teammates improve.

“I think I can just be the team’s biggest supporter,” Llewellyn said. “… Just being as involved as I can be.”

Whether that’s from the bench on gameday or on the sidelines at practice, Llewellyn wants to keep busy as he continues making an impact wherever he can. But he’ll also stay busy working on himself as he prepares for surgery.

It’s a process Llewellyn is familiar with.

The pain, the setback, the long and daunting road to recovery. He’s been through it all before. First, the COVID-19 pandemic that kept him away from basketball as Princeton and the Ivy League did not play in the 2020-21 season. Then, as protocols eased and gyms opened up, Llewellyn faced yet another major challenge.

In the middle of the pandemic, during his first workout on an indoor court since the pandemic began, he tore his achilles. Rest, rehab, waiting; he endured the long journey back to full health.

He may be staring down that journey yet again, but Llewellyn knows how to find balance. Focusing both on helping his team and himself through the recovery is already at the top of his mind — and it shows. Despite being just days removed from his injury, he kept a close eye on the Wolverines as they battled the Golden Gophers, seemingly impressed by his replacement in freshman guard Dug McDaniel.

“Watching the game was great,” Llewellyn said. “They came out with great energy and Dug had a great game, and I think it was what this team really needed … to come out, throw the first punch and put them away early.”

As the road to recovery looms, Llewellyn’s future hangs uncertain. As a graduate student, he doesn’t yet know if he will play college basketball again. But he knows that he will be on the sidelines with Michigan all year long.

And he will be its biggest supporter.