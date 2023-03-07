Long before Tarris Reed Jr. became a late-game staple for the Michigan men’s basketball team in his freshman season, long before the forward started playing key stretches alongside junior center Hunter Dickinson, long before he started regularly logging 14-plus minutes per-game — all developments in the second half of the season — there were rumblings about who he was and what he could do.

Whether it be associate head coach Phil Martelli calling him the team’s best screen-setter on Jan. 14 or Michigan coach Juwan Howard speaking of his intensity at practice way back in November, people around the program kept dropping hints that he could be special. That he could be a future cornerstone for the Wolverines.

While navigating his first regular season with Michigan and displaying steady growth, he’s started putting truth to the rumors around his game.

And if you ask anyone around him, he’s just getting started.

“Tarris Reed from the beginning has really improved,” Howard said after falling to No. 15 Indiana on Sunday. “Because of how he’s wired mentally, the work he’s put in at practice and also on off days. … He’s a joy to coach, and he’s just scratching the surface.”

That isn’t a rare sentiment to hear. He first flashed potential with the introduction of the Thump and Bump lineup, but that lineup is no longer just a lone relic. Based on recent trends, there truly is no telling how good he can be or where he can take Michigan.

With increased minutes, he hasn’t transformed into a prolific scorer or automatic bucket in the post — yet. But his potential has been on display throughout. Even as the Wolverines couldn’t get it done against the Hoosiers, and even in a game where Reed wasn’t connecting on key buckets down the stretch, the improvement Howard talked about was unmistakable.

Just being on the court in crunch time proved it. In key games early on, the freshman wasn’t trusted: he played just four minutes against Virginia and five against Kentucky.

Now, it’s a different story. With less than two minutes left in regulation and so much on the line against Indiana, he subbed into the game and got to work defensively. Although it didn’t end up being enough, his quick feet and ability to defend across the court despite his 6-foot-10, 260-pound frame helped limit the Hoosiers to just six points in overtime.

“I think he’s starting to get a taste of (how good he can be),” Baker said Feb. 25. “Defensively, he’s a unicorn, the way he can move his feet and block shots at his size. And then offensively, he’s going to keep getting better as he learns.”

Perhaps the offense is where Reed is just getting his feet wet. He’s still averaging just 3.5 points per game and has been inconsistent from the free throw line. But on the other end of the floor, he’s seemingly broken through already, regularly swiping key shot attempts out of the air late in games.

Reed recorded three blocks in the final four minutes of Michigan’s win over Michigan State on Feb. 18, and followed that up with game-sealing defense at Rutgers. Albeit less flashy, recording a block and a steal in that game, he posted a series of defensive clamp-downs in isolation down the stretch, displaying his “unicorn” defensive combination of size and agility to help the Wolverines pull away from the Scarlet Knights.

“I take a lot of pride in (late game defense),” Reed said Feb. 25. “I tell the team, it’s a ritual now that every game, it gets down to five minutes, I’m gonna get a big time block to help us win that game. So that’s what I normally do.”

That ritual has been a hallmark as of late — but only when Reed can stay on the floor. He fouled out against Illinois on March 2, for example, unable to get that signature block as he watched the last five minutes of the double-overtime battle from the sideline.

Those five minutes capture who Reed is. He’s one of Michigan’s most promising young players, someone who can make an instant impact on both ends of the floor. But someone who’s still molding, still figuring out how to consistently play at this level. Someone who’s still dropping hints of what he can do, not statements.

Someone who is just scratching the surface.