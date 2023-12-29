For the past 10 days, the Michigan men’s basketball team has had an excess of one thing: time.

Time to spend the holidays with loved ones. Time to relax after finishing up the semester. Time to get more reps in the gym. Time for the Wolverines’ most recent loss continues to linger.

“Unfortunately for us, it left a sour taste in our mouths after losing the game to Florida,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said Thursday. “You had time over the break to think about it and, I know for me, I thought about it every day. On the hour, every hour.”

The Wolverines’ double-overtime loss to Florida certainly provided a lot to reflect on. Michigan demonstrated fortitude by its fight to the finish, but also glaring faults through its uninspired defense.

And finally, after a 10-day break, the Wolverines will get an opportunity to wash the poor taste out. Friday, Michigan concludes its non-conference slate against McNeese, hoping to enter the new year back in the win column.

But that’s easier said than done.

While the Cowboys play in the Southland Conference and tend to face notably weaker opponents than the Wolverines do, McNeese still presents a challenge of its own. Against the Gators, Michigan’s defense — distinctly its biggest weakness — was exploited. Now against the Cowboys, its offense will be tested.

Unlike their defense, the Wolverines’ offense has been consistently effective so far this season, averaging 83.8 points per game. Often struggling to get stops on the defensive end, they instead attempt to outscore their problems. But McNeese’s mix of zone and pressure defense poses a challenge to that.

“They do play a lot of different types of defensive coverages,” Howard said. “Sometimes they will switch ball screens. There are times in the zone when they have a matchup zone. … There are times when they throw a 1-3-1 zone at you.”

Michigan will likely lack comfort on the offensive end as the Cowboys utilize their smorgasbord of attack plans. Averaging 11 steals a game — the fifth most in the country — that strategy has clearly been successful this season.

It’s not only McNeese’s defensive tactics that serve as a hurdle for the Wolverines, though. It’s also the Cowboys’ ability to capitalize on opponents’ mistakes.

Repeatedly, Michigan has struggled to take care of the ball and limit sloppy play. Turning the ball over a dismal 13.2 times each game and giving opponents additional possessions subsequently, those mistakes have proven costly.

The 14 turnovers the Wolverines committed during regulation against Florida played a factor in their loss. The Gators tacked on 16 points off those mistakes, which in a double-overtime five-point contest is especially significant.

And Michigan’s 10-day break served as a prolonged reflection period of that shortcoming, as the loss continued gnawing at the Wolverines. Limiting sloppiness is a clear point of focus for them as they prepare for McNeese.

“What will be important for us is to take care of the basketball,” Howard said. “At the same time, being patient offensively where we can try to get some attacking in the paint, some rim attacks. And then lastly I will say, at the end of the day don’t try to live by the jump shot. … Let’s put emphasis on getting finishes at the rim.”

Given the size disparity between Michigan and the Cowboys, ranking 43rd and 316th, respectively, in effective height, that’s a clear advantage for the Wolverines.

Beyond just the added size though, Michigan has found more consistency pounding the paint and attacking the rim as of late — and doing so from multiple sources.

Graduate forward Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 17.2 points per game, making him a constant threat. Sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr. has recorded double-figure scoring in three straight games, finding his footing after stumbling out of the gates. Redshirt sophomore forward Will Tschetter is shooting 72% from the field and 66.7% from beyond the arc, serving as a sparkplug off the bench. The Wolverines’ frontcourt is showing its value, and Michigan can lean on that to fuel its offense.

And if the frontcourt can help break down McNeese’s defensive schemes, Michigan might just be able to get rid of the sour taste it’s had in its mouth for the last 10 days.