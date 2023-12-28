Ask anyone about their first impression of Olivier Nkamhoua — they’ll remember it. For many, it’s his handshake, his voice or his smile.

But rather than detail how that smile and maturity saw the graduate forward become a leader from the early practices, Michigan assistant coach Saddi Washington simply characterized it all as a “burst of energy”. Instead of elaborating on his first impression, Washington let Nkamhoua make another first impression of his own.

“Have you talked to him yet?” Washington asked Oct. 10 at Big Ten Media Day. “Wait until you talk to him, you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about.”

Minutes later, Nkamhoua walked out with his new teammates, chosen to represent his new school for the maturity, energy and smile he had shown his new coaches. And confidently, Nkamhoua presented himself for the first time as a Wolverine.

After just 30 minutes, Nkamhoua walked back off the stage, and by that point he had already presented himself — crafting his first public image as a member of the Michigan men’s basketball team.

And everyone knew exactly what Saddi Washington was talking about before.

The feeling was just as he alluded to. Nkamhoua’s excitement crept through as he talked about new teammates, his leadership showed by way of his confident tone and his interactions with those next to him exhibited the trust he built. It was a strong first impression.

But the lasting impression was Nkamhoua’s smile.

***

In that first press conference, Nkamhoua reiterated his goals of taking his game to the next level: the NBA. At each level, each destination, that goal has remained steadfast. For the Helsinki native, that meant moving 4,000 miles across the world.

For his junior year of high school, Nkamhoua enrolled at Richard Montgomery High School in Maryland. But he lost his season to a broken leg, leaving him with just one season of prep basketball to prepare for the collegiate ranks. And holding mostly low and mid-major offers at the time, Nkamhoua looked to prove himself on the national scene.

In the offseason between his junior and senior year of high school, Bishop Walsh School, also in Maryland, hired Dan Prete. For the first time, the school was set to play a national schedule. Prete was in a similar position to Nkamhoua — looking to prove himself.

And of course, Prete vividly remembers his first meeting with Nkamhoua.

“When I met him, I just knew he was the centerpiece of the program from day one,” Prete told The Michigan Daily. “Where it was a perfect match to bring into the school. And he was genuine, had a great smile. And he was just so driven, and he knew what he wanted to do. He had one year left and we were just starting so it’s kind of one of those perfect fits.”

Prete saw the motivation of a kid with lofty goals and the talent to go along with it. And alongside it all, he remembers the smile. It was the first impression that told Prete all he needed to know.

And what Prete also knew was that Nkamhoua could show all that to recruiters and coaches. He just needed the chance to make an impression.

The opportunity presented itself in the preseason, as Bishop Walsh took on top-five Oak Hill Academy. Although Nkamhoua didn’t make his first impression by shaking the hand of each college coach, the effect was the same — Nkamhoua captured their attention.

And he did so on the court.

Nkamhoua’s matchup that game was future Illinois center Kofi Cockburn. Despite the marquee matchup and the loss, Nkamhoua shined on both ends, holding Cockburn to just three points while dropping a double-double himself.

Just like that, Nkamhoua made his first impression on the national recruiting scene, receiving interest and offers from high-major colleges.

But the lasting impression on Dan Prete wasn’t about his on-court performance.

“We had played just a couple games,” Prete said. “And then all of a sudden we were playing a team that was in the top five in the country. And we lost that game by four. And he cried in the locker room. And that’s when I knew this guy cared.”

That moment validated what Prete saw when he first met Nkamhoua. It showed the passion that Nkamhoua displayed from the beginning.Because for all the smile, the handshake and the confident voice could convey, that was the lasting impression Nkamhoua wanted to show:

His desire to be great and his desire to win.

***

Catching the attention of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, Nkamhoua joined the Volunteers for four seasons. After a solid career at Tennessee, in addition to his time playing for the Finnish youth teams, Nkamhoua’s game was well known by the Finnish coaching staff when he was set to join the team in 2022 in preparation for the FIBA World Cup the following year.

Nkamhoua just had to introduce himself first.

“With Olivier, I remember well, the first time when we shook hands, because I think everybody knows that smile,” Finland national team coach Lassi Tuovi told The Daily. “What he has on his face, it’s something special.”

It wasn’t the same “perfect fit” as in high school. Team Finland’s roster ranged from seasoned professionals to teenage players who had yet to play a game of college basketball. And while Nkamhoua carried his signature smile into it, he wanted to tailor each first impression to every player and coach around him.

With Tuovi, he expressed his desire to improve individually and help the team excel collectively. With his older teammates like NBA All-Star Lauri Markkanen, who he shared a position with, Nkamhoua acted as a fly on the wall, observing how to play and act at the highest level. But with younger players he wanted to be a leader.

“I really try to be a bigger brother to Miro, because he’s younger than me,” Nkamhoua told The Daily. “His path is similar to mine.”

Nkamhoua and Baylor guard Miro Little were the only two players on the roster set to play college basketball in the fall following the 2023 FIBA World Cup. For Little, it would be his first season of college basketball. Nkamhoua took it upon himself to make sure Little was prepared.

“He’s born to be a leader,” Little told the Daily. “He’s a leader and he leads by example. … And on those days that you don’t feel like giving some shots up or you feel a little tired, he’s the one that’s gonna push you. He’s going to push you to get better and he’s gonna push you like he’s gonna make you push himself too.”

As Team Finland struggled en route to a 21st-place finish, Nkamhoua used the opportunity to do what he always does: learn and lead.

But the biggest thing Tuovi taught him goes back to their first meeting.

“I remember that one time last year in the tournament, I told him when he was focused, very focused and concentrated and I told him, ‘Olivier smile, remember, smile’,” Tuovi said. “It’s a big smile on his face. And it’s not only about (that) he needs to smile, such a kind of a personality in the group will give energy for the other because it’s like a magnet that pulls you closer to him and increases the positive energy of the group.”

It isn’t a smile put on to please coaches and teammates — although it certainly does. Nkamhoua’s smile is part of his game. Both on and off the court, it’s the piece of Nkamhoua that persists.

***

When the summer ended, Nkamhoua put his smile back on as he shifted focus to his new team in Ann Arbor.

“A bright smile, that’s what I remember to try to bring out,” Nkamhoua said. “Because I feel like then somebody will see you smile then grin a little. A smile is contagious.”

With the rest of the Wolverines spending the summer training together, and limited time to learn from Michigan coach Juwan Howard before his heart surgery, Nkamhoua had to get up to speed quickly in the fall. His game, sharpened by his time at Tennessee and experience with the Finland national team, was ready to fill the Wolverines’ needs at the ‘4’.

But Nkamhoua’s time at each stop had done more than just fuel him toward his goal of reaching the NBA. He learned to turn his first impressions into lasting ones, to carry his smile with him.

That was exactly the case at Michigan. Voted team captain before the start of the season, Nkamhoua’s leadership manifested instantly. It took just weeks for his teammates to see his maturity and desire.

And more than likely, it was because they couldn’t help but grin alongside his contagious smile.