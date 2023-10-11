MINNEAPOLIS — When asked about Olivier Nkamhoua, one of the Michigan men’s basketball team’s key additions, assistant coach Saddi Washington referred to him as “a great burst of energy.”

The transfer forward, who spent four years with the Volunteers, certainly brings a “burst” of production to the Wolverines. Starting in all 36 of Tennessee’s contests last season, Nkamhoua averaged 10.8 points, five rebounds and two assists per game.

But talent isn’t why Washington praised Nkamhoua. In fact, it has nothing to do with what he brings on the court. It has everything to do with what he brings off the court.

Two hours later, when Washington was asked about what contributed to that characterization and the leadership it brings, he countered with a question of his own:

“Have you talked to him yet?” Washington asked Tuesday at Big Ten Media Day. “Wait until you talk to him, you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about.”

It didn’t take long to learn what Washington alluded to.

When junior forward Jace Howard, graduate guard Nimari Burnett and Nkamhoua sat to address the media, that same question was restated — and Howard rushed to respond.

“He doesn’t stop talking,” Howard said, poking fun at his new teammate sitting directly beside him. “So he’s definitely a burst of energy.”

As the trio sat at the podium and answered questions, their off-court chemistry instantly manifested. Simply discussing Nkamhoua’s limited exploration of Ann Arbor’s food scene demonstrated their bond. Howard gave him grief about the number of options, and Burnett commented on how he had to help expand Nkamhoua’s food horizon. There’s no hesitation, no timidness within the trio’s dynamic. And that’s because it’s not just a dynamic — it’s a bond.

Nkamhoua’s ability to forge these connections with teammates he’s only known for a matter of months is pivotal.

With the roster turnover that Michigan has endured the past few years, the transfer portal has been a keen solution to fill the gaps created by the departure of its experienced players.

But adding talent and experience through that approach doesn’t guarantee success. In fact, it doesn’t guarantee anything.

Picking up pieces through the transfer portal can indicate potential talent, but it certainly doesn’t provide any assurances for prosperity. Often, transfers who flourished with their previous programs subsequently flounder trying to replicate that production elsewhere. That’s because there’s so much beyond what shows up on the stat sheet that contributes to a player’s ascendence.

If a player doesn’t gel with their new teammates and the new program’s culture, thriving is an arduous — sometimes even impossible — task. But that doesn’t seem to be a problem for Nkamhoua.

“You felt it the first practice when (Nkamhoua) came in, his energy is contagious,” Howard said. “I think it’s been great. We’ve been missing that, especially for a guy we’re gonna rely on. We definitely need that guy being an energy guy, lifting people up, and he’s been doing that and I think other players have benefited from that.”

Not only has Nkamhoua immersed himself in his team through energy output, but he has uplifted his teammates in the process.

When Nkamhoua committed to Michigan back in June, the decision sparked excitement about what he could bring to the Wolverines. But most of that talk was based on the production he could add to a depleted team looking for new pieces to step up.

Nothing was said about what he could bring through his leadership and energy.

Nkamhoua hasn’t played in a single contest with his new team, so whether he can implement his “burst of energy” still needs to be battle tested. But it seems to be facilitating strong team chemistry. At least, that’s what the coaches and players who’ve spent hours putting in work with him seem to think.

“I think Olivier has done a great job of immersing himself into the Michigan culture,” Washington said. “He brings a great deal of leadership. He’s been tremendous in terms of using his voice in the locker room, but also balancing the concept of learning our new system, our new culture.”

Not only has Nkamhoua assimilated into the Wolverines’ locker room culture, but he’s already leaned on his leadership to drive further connections and make an impact.

Washington was emphatic that in order to understand Nkamhoua’s psyche as a burst of energy, you simply need to talk to him.

And if that burst of energy translates onto the court, it won’t take long for everyone to understand what Nkamhoua brings.