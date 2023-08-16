Maria Velat can’t imagine a life without sports.

In her sophomore year of high school, Velat suffered a spinal cord injury, limiting her use of both her arms and legs.

“One of the first things I thought after I got injured was, ‘How am I going to do sports?’ ” the sophomore athlete told The Michigan Daily. “I didn’t think that I would ever not do sports. It wasn’t a consideration for me.”

Growing up, Velat played a myriad of sports. By high school, she was a varsity track athlete and captain of her cross country team. That same passion for sports drove her to explore adaptive sports, also known as parasports, after her injury.

Adaptive sports equipment can be expensive — thus, cost is often the main limitation for prospective athletes. Grants and other adaptive sports resources, however, helped Velat find a track chair. Thanks to those resources, Velat has been an adaptive track and field athlete ever since.

“Especially with a disability, (sports) helps to grow community and be out in the world (when) sometimes you’re not able to,” Velat said. “… It was really helpful to get back into that and it made me feel the same as before my injury.”

Deep down, Velat was drawn to wheelchair track simply because of her love of sports and competition.

This past April, Velat was one of just seven student-athletes and the only Wolverine to participate in the inaugural wheelchair track national championship at the Drake Relays. Adaptive sports at the collegiate level are still in their developmental stages, so the inclusion of wheelchair track at the Drake Relays event was a monumental step forward.

“It kind of takes you back to, ‘What was the first NCAA championship?’ That’s a big deal for Michigan to be a part of it and Maria to be a part of it,” Wolverines track and field coach Jacob Pettinga told The Daily.

Historically, most adaptive sports events are smaller affairs where all the athletes know each other and the community of adaptive sports athletes transcends team lines. The Drake Relays, one of track and field’s oldest and most prestigious events, was an entirely different experience from the usual meets for Velat and the other wheelchair track athletes.

“It was a little overwhelming, but it was awesome to be in that environment and to be more recognized on a national level and in college sports,” Velat said.

Courtesy of Christopher Kelley.

Not only is Velat a standout wheelchair track athlete, she is also a stalwart advocate for adaptive sports — a position she finds falls on her naturally.

“If you’re an adaptive athlete, you’re … forced to be a little bit of an advocate, whether you want that role or not,” Pettinga said. “Maria really takes that in stride and also pairs it with great athletic achievement and work ethic.”

In high school, Velat fought for adaptive sports events to count towards points in the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA), ultimately writing a proposal that would allow adaptive athletes to score points for their high school and qualify for further events. In 2022, the MHSAA reviewed the proposal and added four wheelchair track events to regional and final track and field meets but has not yet allowed team scoring. The proposal will be reevaluated after the current two-year trial period.

Now, as an adaptive track and field athlete at Michigan, Velat represents one of the nation’s fastest-growing adaptive sports programs. Continuing her advocacy for adaptive sports, she does outreach programs at schools throughout the state of Michigan to destigmatize and expand thinking around adaptive sports.

“One of the difficult parts is people not understanding that it is a sport and the competitive (nature) of it,” Velat said. “I have a lot of people say, ‘Oh, it’s so inspiring’ … they’re kind of demeaning it a little bit and not seeing it as the same (as varsity sports).”

Destigmatizing adaptive sports is not easy. Younger minds are often more accepting, and so — unsurprisingly — some of Velat’s favorite outreach efforts are with the local middle schools.

Velat has visited several middle school physical education classes, demonstrating various adaptive sports to the middle schoolers. Her presentations serve as a fun way of normalizing adaptive sports and making them more prominent in kids’ everyday lives.

Though most of her outreach programs extend to the able-bodied population, Velat also does outreach specifically within the disabled community.

“I also organize a clinic in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for track,” Velat said. “Finding local kids with disabilities and introducing tracks to them brings hope that they will join the high school team so we can build it at that level, and have more people go to finals.”

Velat, who says she’s naturally introverted, explained that outreach often pushes her outside her comfort zone. However, her strong support network — including her physical therapist from high school — have helped to make the outreach programs feel more doable.

Velat has found her advocacy to be a mutually beneficial endeavor, helping her to grow as a person while also shining a light on adaptive sports and disability.

Going forward, Velat sees an abundance of opportunities in wheelchair track — both for herself and for others with disabilities.

“Eventually the Paralympics obviously (is the goal),” Velat said. “Right now I’m hoping to reach the standard which gets you recognized by Team USA. Para Nationals was just three weeks ago in California and I did well there, and then … mostly (I’ll spend this summer) training and hoping to reach the Paralympics.”

According to Pettinga, Velat does much more than simply hope that she’ll reach those goals.

“She has an extraordinary work ethic,” Pettinga said. “She won a bunch of awards at our end of the year banquet this year because everyone recognizes her work ethic and her character and what she is doing for adaptive sports.”

Coming of age during this period of change for adaptive sports means Velat will hopefully have plenty more opportunities to showcase her wheelchair track ability.

“We’re trying to push as best as we can, get the best marks that we can … and, you know, we’re going to try to get better,” Pettinga said.

It’s clear that Velat’s passion and talent for adaptive sports will take her far as an individual. Her advocacy efforts mean she’s bringing the sport as a whole along for the ride.