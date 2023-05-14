Kali Burrell never had a choice. Or at least that’s what Kali and her mother, McKenzie, claim. She was always going to be an athlete — her parents “lived and breathed sports.” She was always going to be a competitor — game night at the Burrell’s house is no joke, often starting with trash talk and ending in tears. And she was always going to be a winner — because if there’s one thing Kali hates, it’s losing.

Hailing from a family of athletes based in Evanston, Illinois, the sophomore forward continued her parents’ legacy of collegiate athletics when she joined the Michigan women’s soccer team. McKenzie and her father, Aaron, played college basketball at Pittsburgh and football at Northwestern, respectively. McKenzie would also eventually take up coaching, but the student she tormented the most was always Kali.

“I didn’t have a choice when it came to when I wanted to work out,” Kali said. “She would tell me to go into the basement and juggle. She would force me to use my left foot, which I hated.”

There were no ifs, ands or buts about it. McKenzie set the schedule and Kali had to follow, building a dynamic that eventually earned McKenzie the title of “momager,” coined and frequently used by Kali even today. Nevertheless, it wasn’t a role Kali was always content with her mother taking on. Their disagreements would often stem from McKenzie deciding Kali’s daily timetable without her consent, which Kali admits used to “drive her crazy.” As Kali grew and matured, though, so did their relationship — and eventually it became more of a collaboration.

“Before, I would tell her ‘Hey, you should do this, this and this,’ ” McKenzie said. “Now it’s ‘What do you want to do this week?’ ”

Today, Kali’s daily routine doesn’t look much different from the one her mom would draw up when she was younger. Kali ultimately realized it’s a routine that allows her to always put her best foot forward and make the most of what she is doing. Whether that be workout sessions, practices or gamedays, Kali saw the benefit in her mother’s regimen in everything she did later on. However, that isn’t the only lasting effect her relationship with her mother had on the athlete she is today. She also gained an understanding from McKenzie that there is more to being an athlete than just the game.

“When she said she wanted to play soccer in college, that’s when I had to educate her on what that meant,” McKenzie said.

This involved sitting young Kali down to make a plan for the future. They decided that along with preparing Kali from a physical and technical standpoint, it was also crucial for her to imbibe the correct work ethic and attitude.

As a result, the player Michigan has in Kali is not one who will bog down after a setback, but rather one who has the courage to pick herself up when the chips are down. Moreover, Michigan has a player who cares deeply for the perception of women’s soccer in society and respects those who make the sport what it is.

Another aspect of being a student-athlete was that, as Kali herself put, “school comes first. You’re either getting good grades or you can’t play soccer.” Despite academic workload increasing through middle school, high school and now college, Kali’s athletic accomplishments stand alongside her impressive academic achievements. Balancing the two is a tall order, but Kali embraces the challenge.

“I’ve always grown up having high expectations for myself,” Kali said. “But that has also given me a lot of confidence, and when I’m confident, that’s when I’m at my best.”

Both Kali and McKenzie view sport as more mental than physical, emphasizing the importance of creating a positive environment. McKenzie’s perspective on creating an environment conducive to growth is something she continues to help her daughter with. Kali mentioned how, throughout the past year, she loved seeing her mother after games and appreciates how often she makes the trip to Ann Arbor. After all, what better motivation to perform than to know that your mother is watching from the stands?

It’s the little things that make all the difference, and often that’s what separates the best from the rest. From making her schedules to instilling the values only a former athlete can, Kali’s mother and her family helped make that difference.

There’s no one correct way to pave your path as an athlete, but Kali and McKenzie have shown that you could do a lot worse than living the “momager” life.