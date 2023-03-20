Coming off of a 16-8 loss Thursday to Northwestern, there were very few bright spots for Michigan, but one of them was junior attack Lily Montemarano. And again, in a victory over Eastern Michigan on Sunday, Montemarano pushed her energy into a victory over the Eagles.

“I think she played really well against Northwestern and was able to continue it through today,” Michigan coach Hannah Nielsen said.

As the No. 17 Michigan women’s lacrosse team beat Eastern Michigan, 16-3, Montemarano was a key contributor not only with a goal but even more critically with seven draw-control wins. Playing as the starter in the draw for the Wolverines, Montemarano was the first Wolverine to win seven draws in a single game since the 2020 season, and her dominance in the draw was critical as it allowed Michigan to retain possession for a majority of the game and build an 11-0 lead in the first half.

“It becomes a lot easier when we don’t have to play defense,” Neilsen said. “When you start with the ball, and you’re able to score goals, and you don’t have to play D before every possession, it’s massive. So it takes load off of the defenders. It takes pressure off of the defense.”

And because of Montemarano’s success, they didn’t have to play much defense. In her first draw contest, she won and was the only player to touch the ball before getting it to sophomore attack Jill Smith who took the shot and scored the Wolverines’ third goal of the game.

Montemarano won three more draws to finish out the first quarter. Michigan managed to score in their first possession on two of these draws, giving testament to Neilsen’s idea about not needing to play defense on every possession.

In the second period, Montemarano won two more draws as well as scoring a goal. By the second half, the Wolverines had such a dominant lead that Montemarano’s services were not as necessary and she was only called upon for one last draw in the third.

While this game saw Montemarano’s season high in draw controls, she is not a one hit wonder. She posted five draw control wins in Thursday’s loss at Northwestern and six in the season opener at Jacksonville.

“Our goal for every game is just to win that draw stat and moving forward, we want to win that draw stat,” said Montemarano. “Just upholding our standard and my personal standard.”

This matchup is the first time that the Wolverines have played Eastern Michigan as this is the first year that the Eagles fielded a women’s lacrosse team, but Montemarano put her opponents in a perspective of the whole season.

“I think we’re just taking each game at a time,” said Montemarano. “Never overlooking an opponent or never thinking that we can’t compete with them”

Montemarano’s attitude of holding herself and her team to a high standard as well as focusing on one game at a time, served her well in this performance. Montemarano once again proved her value as a junior on a team dominated by underclassmen.