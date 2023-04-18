With less than a minute remaining, senior midfielder Michael Cosgrove took the game’s final shot, watching it fly high over the net. The final attempt showcased another missed chance — another fourth quarter meltdown for the No. 16 Michigan men’s lacrosse team this season.

On Sunday, the Wolverines (5-6 overall, 1-3 Big Ten) fell to No. 5 Penn State (8-4, 3-1), 11-9 after a late collapse. What started as a controlling game by Michigan turned into a disappointment by the end.

Both the offensive and defensive units came out firing in the first quarter with a sense of motivation and determination that translated on the field. Senior midfielder Jacob Jackson drove in close and cut around the defender to put the first goal on the scoreboard for Michigan. Thirty seconds later, graduate attacker Bryce Clay followed in Jackson’s footsteps with a quick assist from the outside to put the Wolverines up 2-0 three minutes in.

To back up the sharp offensive play, Michigan’s defense added aggression that caused the Nittany Lions issues with their shots. The Wolverines added pressure which led Penn State to take its shots from farther back. That extra distance caused serious issues with aim as shots flew wide and high.

“We had good practices all week, we scouted them well,” graduate defender Andrew Darby said. “I think we just played really well together; we communicated.”

With additional goals from senior attacker Josh Zawada and Clay, Michigan came out of halftime with a 6-4 lead and momentum pointed firmly in its direction.

However, the Nittany Lions took the game in a different angle.

In the first half, the Wolverines spent most of the game playing a commanding offense and maintained possession for the majority of the game. With a dominant presence in faceoffs, Michigan had the time and luxury to take more shots, with a combined 33 shots in just the second and third quarters.

The wall between the Wolverines and finishing those shots included the shutdown performance from the Nittany Lions’ goalkeeper, Jack Fracyon. Fracyon alone produced 13 saves in the second and third quarters, leaving the Wolverines struggling to break the game open as they went into the fourth quarter with a 9-6 lead.

“The goalie got hot,” Michigan coach Kevin Conry said. “He played great, and he’s a talented kid.”

Going into the fourth quarter even with a three-goal lead wasn’t something Michigan could do with confidence considering its track record. It needed to conquer its all-too-familiar fourth quarter curse.

Penn State shot a quick, fast-paced goal within the first minute of the final quarter, closing the gap to 9-7. Shortly after, the Wolverines were hit with a yellow card giving a man-up opportunity for the Nittany Lions. Fully taking advantage, Penn State netted a goal and repeated this when Michigan became tagged again with another yellow card. Those penalties fueled the Nittany Lions’ four-goal run, leaving the game tied 9-9 with just over six minutes left.

“It’s been plaguing us all year,” Conry said. “If you want to win big games like that, your special teams need to be dialed in.”

With this highly contested game in the competitive Big Ten, poorly timed penalties became the final straw for the Wolverines.

Coming off the foul, Penn State netted another goal to take hold of the lead for the first time in the game. With heads hung low on the sideline and another goal scored, Michigan looked doubtful with four minutes to go.

In a rapid attempt, the Wolverines had a man-up opportunity that they desperately needed to utilize. But instead, they watched Fracyon add another save onto his stat sheet. Michigan watched the ball fall directly into the goalie’s stick as their grip on the game completely disappeared.

After the game Conry felt the weight of this and in particular, the sting from yet another game that just fell apart.

“We’re fighting for our lives to play bonus lacrosse,” Conry said, his frustration visible. “We are very dangerous because our backs are up against the wall.”

Dire and desperation surrounds the Wolverines’ postseason hopes. It will be up to their ability to execute in the final quarter to see if Conry gets his wish.