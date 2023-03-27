The Michigan women’s lacrosse team scored a season high 22 goals Sunday. But even more notable was that most of them came from underclassmen.

No. 15 Michigan (9-4 overall) overpowered Xavier (4-4), 22-2 while celebrating the program’s tenth anniversary. The first half of the game was commanded by veterans, but this early lead made space for underclassmen to make an impact on the field.

“A lot of firsts today,” Michigan coach Hannah Nielsen said. “First goals, first draw controls, first times on the field. Where you’re getting reps just outside of practice is going to be valuable for those players and for the remainder of the season.”

The Wolverines came into Sunday’s game with momentum on their side, coming off a major win against then-No. 23 Rutgers with momentum on their side. Graduate midfielder Erin Garvey came in hot with a goal in the first two minutes of the game. But instead of building on this force, Michigan quickly fell flat. Missed opportunities abounded with missed passes and missed shots on an empty shot clock. Nothing seemed to bypass the Musketeers’ defensive pressure.

Halfway through the first quarter, the Wolverines called a time-out. A disorganized team went into the huddle and came out refreshed. A minute after the break, graduate attacker Kaley Thompson netted a pair of goals to relight a spark. That spark ended the first quarter with a 6-0 lead.

“Some of what we were asking them to do just wasn’t getting done,” Nielsen said. “Then they kicked it into gear, which was good. I’m proud of the way they came out of that and finished the next 55 minutes of the game really strong.”

And the spark turned intor a flame in the second quarter. It began with another showcase, this time from sophomore attacker Jill Smith, who added two goals on to her record breaking season. And with a 13-1 lead going into halftime, the underclassmen started to see the field for more touches and in this case, more goals.

Freshman midfielder Ceci Stein owned the third quarter for Michigan. With a goal already under her belt from earlier in the game, Stein netted another one from a free position shot. Two didn’t seem to be enough for her though, and she added a third to score her first hat trick as a Wolverine.

As the underclassmen started to shine, Stein deferred credit to the support of the sideline as the motivator for her high level of play.

“Everyone’s super close,” Stein said. “You can’t even tell the difference between grades.”

The free position shots were a common theme for Michigan’s freshmen class, with freshman midfielder Claire Nelson scoring the first goal in her college career off a penalty shot. Following in Nelson’s path, sophomore midfielder Katharine Merrifield and freshman attacker Calli Noris both added their first goals of the season onto the scoreboard. Continuing with that success, freshman midfielder Peyton Shreves contributed her own goal and assist to assert the freshmen dominance of the fourth quarter.

After scoring her first career goal to start the quarter, Nelson netted her second goal of the season in the final minute of the game.

“It’s so cool to see everyone out there,” Nelson said. “It was a full team moment and solidified that at the end, going out strong, and we did that.”

So far this season, the presence of the upperclassmen has continuously been noticed, both in the final score and in team culture. However, on Sunday, that leadership was shown through the production of the freshmen and sophomores.

With another dominant performance, the depth of the Wolverines’ roster continues to be exhibited. And this time, the freshmen cemented their part in the narrative.