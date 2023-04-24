The No. 18 Michigan lacrosse team shined bright on Friday evening at the U-M Lacrosse Stadium as the Wolverines soundly defeated their biggest rival, Ohio State.

Michigan (6-6 overall, 2-3 Big Ten) used a huge third quarter to propel itself to victory over the Buckeyes (5-8, 1-4 Big Ten), 19-14.

With a sold out crowd, the stadium was filled with cheers before the game even started as 15 Wolverines were honored for Senior Day.

“We have such a deep care for ourselves and growing our relationships with each other, and I think that’s what binds us,” junior attacker Michael Boehm said. “And obviously, that starts with the seniors and the leaders. They’ve done a great job all year, and I think going out and doing that for them after all they’ve given our program was huge.”

The first quarter started off very competitive as both teams put the pressure on each other and pushed the pace of the game. Michigan was able to get on the scoreboard early with a goal from senior midfielder Jake Bonomi just over a minute into the matchup. To finish out the quarter, though, Ohio State quickly snapped back and scored two goals to take the lead, 2-1.

Heading into the second quarter, the game continued to stay neck-and-neck. The Buckeyes were quick to the jump and scored two goals; however, the Wolverines responded accordingly with goals of their own.

Michigan was able to end its scoring drought in the middle of the second quarter as Boehm and senior Josh Zawada chipped in goals to increase the lead. Heading into the half, the score was tied 7-7 — and the game was still up for grabs.

During the break, the Wolverines regrouped thanks to the leadership of the seniors.

“It started when the coaches weren’t in the locker room,” Michigan coach Kevin Conry said. “The coaches were having a little strategy meeting outside, and the seniors and the leaders calmed the group down and really embraced some of the things we’d been talking about all year. And that’s what we needed. It was a couple of quick adjustments, but we took a breath, and I think that really allowed us to understand how to win this game.”

Coming out of halftime, the Wolverines displayed a huge shift in energy — allowing them to own the field and surge past Ohio State.

In the third quarter alone, Michigan scored 10 total goals, including a two-on-one wide open play with a behind-the-back pass and shot by Boehm. With the stands roaring in excitement, the Wolverines looked invigorated and confident, taking control of the game.

That third-quarter run by the Wolverines set a new Michigan program record for biggest goal margin in a quarter (eight). Driven by that performance, the Wolverines led 17-9 heading into the final 15 minutes.

The fourth quarter presented a huge dynamic shift for Michigan, as it needed to focus on lockdown defense rather than just offense in order to secure the victory.

Ohio State refused to go down without a fight, scoring five goals in the final quarter. The efforts by the Buckeyes were not enough, however, and Michigan was able to pull away with the win by a score of 19-14.

As the clock expired and the final whistle blew, the Wolverines on the sidelines rushed the field in excitement and the stands boomed with energy. With the win, Michigan was able to advance into the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

“I’m not ready to give this up — we are do or die now, it is win or go home. We have to win to stay alive,” Conry said when asked about the future of the season. “For postseason, NCAA, we basically have to sit down and go, ‘We gotta win the whole thing.’ We’re going to buckle down, and we’re going to get to work this week. We have to have a great week of practice and do it again.”

With the leadership and high energy shown in Friday’s win, the Wolverines will look to extend that success into the upcoming postseason.