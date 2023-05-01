In a single-elimination tournament, there is minimal room for error — one misstep and the season comes to a premature close. But after making three key saves on a single possession early in the first quarter, it was clear that sophomore goaltender Shane Carr had found his footing.

The No. 14 Michigan men’s lacrosse team’s first task in the Big Ten Tournament was against Ohio State. The matchup carried extra weight, not only for the notorious rivalry between the two schools, but also because the two teams faced off one week prior. And despite shaky goalkeeping from Carr in the previous game, the Wolverines emerged victorious. Carr, however, was determined to have a better showing the second time around.

“For me, this week was really just kind of pushing myself,” Carr said. “I watched the film from last week probably 20 times over. As an athlete you obsess over that stuff, especially when you don’t play well.”

And his preparation clearly paid off. He finished the afternoon with 14 saves and only 10 goals allowed—a stark improvement to the mere six saves and 14 goals allowed against the Buckeyes last week. This success was a result of his improved focus on mentality.

“The mental side of things is a big part,” Carr said. “Just being able to come with confidence and telling myself, ‘I’m going to save this ball, I can save this ball and I will save this ball.’ ”

For Michigan, Carr’s impact extends beyond what he does between the goalposts — his energy certainly plays a role in the team’s success.

“They feed off of my energy and I feed off of theirs,” Carr said. “When (the defense) knows that there’s somebody behind them that will make the saves they need to, it just juices them up and allows them to play more freely.”

Not only does Carr’s mentality impact his play, Wolverines coach Kevin Conry took note of the importance of his play on the outcome of the entire game.

“(Carr) having 14 saves is huge for us,” Conry said. “It’s one of his best games that he’s had all year. And we know that when he’s making saves that we’re going to be in a really good spot.”

Moving forward, Michigan will continue to count on more strong performances from their sophomore goalkeeper. And as it progresses through the Big Ten Tournament, it’s competition will become increasingly stingier. But for now, the Wolverines can use Carr’s electric performance against Ohio State as a sturdy stepping stone to reaching their ultimate goal — a championship.