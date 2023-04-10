They say defense wins championships. But for the No. 16 Michigan women’s lacrosse team, that championship, or at least one of the most successful seasons in team history, might be because of it’s line of defense: its goalie.

Junior goaltender Maya Santa-Maria had another career day in the Wolverines’ 10-8 win over Penn State on Saturday, making clutch saves throughout the day.

Her prowess in the net started off early. With Michigan’s offense hitting all cylinders in the opening minutes, it took the defense defense a moment to catch that same energy. But, Santa-Maria lit the fire within them.

Santa-Maria started her day with two saves off well-placed Nittany Lion shots in the beginning of the first quarter. While the Penn State attackers were able to penetrate small holes in the Wolverine defense, Santa-Maria stood strong in the goal, not letting the Nittany Lions see much daylight.

“I think especially on senior day, we came out with a lot of fire in us,” Santa-Maria said. “We knew that we had to get behind each other to win this game. Any Big Ten game is going to be a battle for sure. I think getting behind each other from the start turned out really well for us.”

While Santa-Maria was the initial spark for that offensive fire, after halftime, that inferno began to dwindle.

With an 8-6 lead going into the third quarter, Michigan needed to keep its foot on the gas. But suddenly, its offense went cold. Managing no goals in the third quarter, the Wolverines were in a closer game than they wanted to be in.

Once again, Santa-Maria was the one to swing the momentum back in Michgian’s favor.

“Anytime you’re getting goalie saves, it’s motivation. It’s momentum,” Michigan coach Hannah Nielsen said. “(Santa-Maria) works and has been working really, really hard. So I think to see her come out confidently and, even at the end of the second quarter, she didn’t make (saves). She left a couple of them, but to come out the of the first half, I think it really shows how she’s grown mentally as well.”

Backing up her strong defense, Santa-Maria was the wall in the crease the Wolverines needed to secure the back-and-forth victory. With its goalie leading the charge, Michigan was able to turn save after save into strong offensive possessions, and ultimately, game-clinching goals.

As the game got heated, with both teams receiving a combined four yellow cards in the third quarter alone, Santa-Maria remained poised and confident in the net. And her maturity from the back seeped into the rest of the team. Although the offense couldn’t capitalize on its many man-up opportunities, the defense and goalie held strong and killed off four man-down situations.

Ultimately, Santa-Maria ended the day with 11 saves, just shy of her career high. Save after save, as the offense stalled in the second half, the goalie was the savior of the day. Santa-Maria’s clutch play was the difference maker in a tough Big Ten battle, and those types of days could prove critical down the stretch of the season going into the post-season.

“I think any Big Ten game is going to be a battle, especially when we’re the one protecting the field,” Santa-Maria said. “We’re undefeated at home, so I got a lot of confidence going into out next game, and we just know that these next games coming up are going to be hard, but we got it.”

With a minute left in the game, Santa-Maria’s efforts secured the victory. There was nothing left for her to do except hold her head high as she walked off the field to a thunderous standing ovation. Capping a career day against a highly-ranked conference opponent, it was Santa-Maria’s spark that pushed the Wolverines over the edge to victory.

And with her contagious confidence, there’s no telling the heights Santa-Maria can take this Michigan team.