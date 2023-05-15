Graduate midfielder Peter Thompson did some gardening Sunday — cutting through the best of the Ivy League to bring the Michigan men’s lacrosse team to victory.

The Wolverines had been trading goals with No. 8 Cornell all game, neither team ever able to amass a lead greater than two. Pushed into sudden death overtime, Michigan knew it was now or never as the Wolverines fought to keep their dream-like season alive — and yet they weren’t worried.

“We tend to feel comfortable being uncomfortable,” Thompson said.

Down an elite attacker and one of its best facilitators, sophomore Ryan Cohen, and with senior attacker Josh Zawada effectively neutralized by the Big Red’s All-American defenseman Gavin Adler, Michigan needed someone to step up and score. Junior attacker and All-Big Ten First Team awardee Michael Boehm seemed the logical pick, especially coming off the hat trick that solidified him as the program’s single-season goal record holder.

Luckily for Michigan, Cornell thought so too.

Just over a minute into overtime, Boehm skirted the endline, looking for an opening and taking short jabs towards the crease. Graduate attacker Bryce Clay set a screen for Boehm behind the Big Red’s goal, rolling out to the left wing as his defender attempted to double-team the star scorer. As the defenders converged on Boehm, he whipped the ball over to Clay, who rocketed it into the pocket of Thompson. On a beautiful cut in from the wing, Thompson’s momentum propelled the ball into the net, and the Wolverines erupted from the sideline.

“It’s been a plethora of guys all season,” Thompson said. “(Michigan offensive coordinator Scott) Bieda … does a great job of going with the hot hand sometimes, and … I guess that was me today.”

Thompson stepped up at multiple moments during Sunday’s NCAA Tournament matchup, beginning in the very first quarter. With just over a minute left in the first period, he took a long shot from the wing, knotting the score up at four before the quarter break.

“(Thompson)’s the Energizer Bunny,” Michigan coach Kevin Conry said. “Not only has he contributed significantly with points and playing time, but his energy on a day in and day out basis has really boosted our roster. It’s been great.”

Three quarters later, both teams seemed to be running out of gas — except for Thompson. Notching two goals, only 36 seconds apart, to lock in a hat trick and give Michigan the lead with less than five minutes to go, he provided the jolt of energy the Wolverines had been lacking. Unfortunately for Michigan, though, Cornell found its second wind as well.

Ground balls turned into football-style runs, with bodies and sticks flying. Another Boehm goal led to him getting kneed in the head in front of the crease. The first and only penalty of the game, a holding by Michigan, was called. But neither team could seal the deal. The whistle blew for overtime just as the Wolverines managed to get the ball away from the Big Red.

“They were dog tired,” Conry said.

Thompson, living up to his “Energizer Bunny” persona, shocked Michigan back into rhythm with his fourth and final goal in overtime. The Wolverines stormed the field to the sound of The Victors echoing over Schoellkopf Field — their mythical season (and chance at a national championship) still alive.

“I think the guys have so much belief this year that … the fruits of our labors are going to come to fruition,” Thompson said.

Any garden takes time to flourish, as long as one is willing to put in the work required. Last year, Michigan did a lot of the weeding. Sunday, it was Thompson’s turn to break through the ivy and bloom. And as the Wolverines use the victory to climb higher and higher up the trellis of the NCAA Tournament, facing No. 1 Duke next Sunday, they can only hope that the season they’ve been cultivating comes up roses.