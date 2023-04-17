With 20 seconds to spare in the final quarter, graduate attacker Kaley Thompson attempted a quick goal but missed wide. Junior attacker Lily Montemarano gained possession shortly after and tried again for a goal but missed wide.

That inconsistency was a pattern for the No. 13 Michigan women’s lacrosse team in a 14-7 loss to No. 25 Johns Hopkins.

Coming into this matchup against the Blue Jays, it looked as if the Wolverines had the odds on their side. With an imposing win under their belt against then No. 17 Penn State, Michigan was coming in with momentum for another Big Ten game.

However, Johns Hopkins had a completely different plan and managed to do something that the Wolverines just couldn’t: execute.

“We were getting shots and we weren’t putting them away,” Nielsen said. “We have to play a full 60 minutes and we didn’t do that.”

A major factor in Michigan’s gameplay was the love-hate relationship between the team and penalties. Five out of the Wolverines seven goals came from a free position shot from a penalty. Michigan was able to score when it had a one-on-one battle between a player and goalie, but struggled to find space in the Blue Jays’ defense.

Those penalties became an issue when sophomore attacker Jill Smith — who broke Michigan’s single season point record in the first half — also earned two yellow cards and couldn’t play in the second half. Without the highest scorer on the field, and John Hopkins taking advantage of their free position shots, the Wolverines’ sideline morale appeared low.

“It gets to a point where when you have unreleasable yellows, it’s kind of hard to come back from that,” Montemarano said. “I think the fouls are a little discouraging, but at the same time we have to learn from it. If the refs are gonna call more things, we have to be more disciplined.”

The absence of Smith on the offensive front proposed a serious problem for the Wolverines, but an answer came from graduate midfielder Erin Garvey. Besides producing two goals, her leadership dominated the field. She provided defensive relief in the crease for junior goalkeeper Maya Santa-Maria who had uncharacteristic struggles, stepping in to win draw controls and continuously trying to take shots. But Garvey’s performance stood out even more with the rest of Michigan’s inconsistent performance.

“She puts the team on her back,” Nielsen said. “She gave her all, she tried to get it done, but it’s gonna take more than one person.”

With a stalling offense, the pressure came heavily down to the defense. In past games, the Wolverines defense is their saving grace and the backbone to a win. Against Penn State, Santa-Maria retained 11 saves and put her season total past 100 saves. Her pressure in the goal sets the tone, and unfortunately for Michigan, Thursday that simply wasn’t her game. She only had two saves in the first half which ended in a score of 7-4 and sophomore goalkeeper Erin O’Grady came in to replace her in the second half.

Statistically, the game could have gone either way. The Wolverines and Blue Jays were tied 26-26 on shots, 16-16 on turnovers and 9-9 on caused turnovers. Michigan even had more draw control wins and free position shots than John Hopkins.

But in the end, it came down to who took advantage of each shot and each possession. And the Wolverines missed too many of both.