Thirty-four goals is not a surprising statistic for sophomore attacker Jill Smith with the season she is having. The shock factor comes from the five goals and her eighth hat trick of the season she completed on Sunday.

An impressive statistic nonetheless, but only a small aspect in the dominance of No. 19 Michigan (6-3 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) against Cincinnati (6-3). The Wolverines commanded the game, winning 16-3, with offensive and defensive performances from a multitude of players that included Smith at the helm.

The momentum of the game came from the first faceoff itself. Within the first two minutes, graduate midfielder Kaylee Thompson drained a goal to start Michigan’s streak. This only was the beginning of an animated first quarter that ended with the Wolverines up 8-0 going into the second.

An integral part of Michigan’s offense for this game was the ability to execute free position shots off a penalty. The Bearcats committed nine fouls in the first quarter alone, each creating another opportunity to be taken advantage of. This is exactly what Smith did. With four of her five goals coming in the first quarter, three of those goals were from a penalty shot.

Aiding in Smith’s control were goals netted by a range of players including junior midfielder Annabelle Burke, junior midfielder Lily Montemarano and freshman midfielder Ceci Stein. Stein in particular had a breakout game with just two goals coming into this contest, yet produced two goals in this game alone. The depth of the Wolverines’ offensive line is the lead contributor to their current success.

“My hope is we’re sharing the love,” Michigan coach Hannah Nielsen said. “People don’t care who scores the goals. It’s a really great field on the offensive end at the moment, which again at this time last year wasn’t necessarily like that so we’re pretty happy about it.”

With a scoring-heavy start to this game for Michigan, there was less pressure defensively for junior goalie Maya Santa-Maria. She earned a calm first quarter compared with her recent performances. Santa-Maria is currently leading the Big Ten with a .514 save percentage and had a career-high of 13 saves against Colorado three weeks ago. Even with the offense controlling the first half of this game, she still produced six saves on the day. The Wolverines dominated the Bearcats with this execution, both offensively and defensively.

Going into the third period there was no need for urgency for Michigan, holding onto a 12-0 shutout. This didn’t stop it from adding another three goals to the scoreboard. Yet, the Wolverines executed the entire game, never settling into complacency.

“I think as an offensive unit we’ve been really focusing on playing a full four quarters,” Smith said. “Just playing to our standards that we know we can play for a whole game is what we’ve been focusing on.”

Michigan saw a slower fourth quarter, giving enough space for Cincinnati to score three goals. Defensively, the Wolverines allowed the Bearcats the opportunity to hit a small streak. However, it was too little and too late for Cincinnati to recoup against a powerhouse Michigan offense.

Even with the success of the Wolverines’ star players such as Smith and Santa-Maria, there is no hesitation in emphasizing the “we” of the team. Nielsen preaches cohesiveness and reinforces the team mindset, which promotes a performance that is fueled by more than one player. The Michigan veterans of this team aid in this with returning graduate students Thompson and midfielder Erin Garvey.

“It’s very supportive having or playing with upperclassmen who are there and have your backs,” Smith said. “No matter what.”

The support erupting from the Wolverines is the backbone of its success. Continuing to share the love could be crucial to keep at this pace of play.