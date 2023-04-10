When sophomore attacker Jill Smith scored a hat trick before the end of the first quarter, it looked like an average game for the No. 16 Michigan women’s lacrosse team.

But the Wolverines found out that the comfort was short lived, and the force of their defense would have to close the game against No. 17 Penn State.

With its recent loss to Maryland, Michigan (10-5 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) needed a win within the heavily-ranked conference and they got it on Saturday against Penn State (10-4, 2-2), through a 10-8 win.

With a fast goal in the first 30 seconds of the game from Smith, she had added another two goals on to the scoreboard alongside one from sophomore attacker Kaylee Dyer, by the end of the first quarter. With a 4-2 opening quarter, the momentum looked to be on the Wolverines’ side.

However, the second quarter was a different story.

In the first half of the quarter, a strong team effort prevailed with another Smith goal alongside goals from junior attacker Caroline Davis and graduate midfielder Erin Garvey to push the lead to 7-3. But shortly after, fouls started to plague Michigan’s game. As the yellow cards began to pile up for the Wolverines, so did the opportunities for the Nittany Lions. Penn State scored two back-to-back goals off the woman-down penalties, quickly sending Michigan into a scoring drought.

Even when the Wolverines received woman-up opportunities of their own, they couldn’t convert.

“Fortunately for us, our defense held them really well when we were playing down,” Michigan coach Hannah Nielsen said. “We didn’t execute as well when we were a player up and make the most of those opportunities which was a little disappointing.”

The combination of fouls and missed chances sent the Wolverines with a small two-goal lead into halftime. For Michigan to cement the win, a shift toward to find its first quarter self was needed.

The third quarter became a defensive showdown. The Nittany Lions scored the lone goal of the quarter, despite the Wolverines’ six fouls. With 11 forced turnovers on Penn State, the defense brought new life into the game, life that had looked lost after the first quarter.

“For this third and fourth quarter, they really shut it down,” Nielsen said. “You never want to score zero goals in a quarter. But when your defense is playing as well as they were, they were keeping us in it, and thank goodness for them.”

At the backbone of this defense was the showing from junior goaltender Maya Santa-Maria. With 11 saves on the game, she was the clutch player on the field that led Michigan. She acted as a brick wall during free position shots and against the 27 shots from the Nittany Lions that came from all angles.

Her performance was praised when she earned a standing ovation from the crowd after being pulled out in the final minutes of the game.

“Anytime you’re getting goalie saves it’s motivation, it’s momentum,” Nielsen said.

That vital momentum was present for the fourth quarter as Michigan started with a slim one-goal lead. It started with the consistent performance of the defense pushing Penn State to the first shot-clock violation of the game in the early minutes of the quarter. Davis provided relief from the third quarter stall with her second goal of the game. Following in her footsteps, junior midfielder Josie Gooch netted a goal off a clean outside assist to cap off the win.

The cohesive performance from both sides of the Wolverines’ game proved to be the determining factor in the win. It will be up to Michigan whether or not this play continues through their competitive postseason.