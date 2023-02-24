With 8:42 left in the final quarter, senior attacker Josh Zawada skillfully maneuvered past Canisius’ defense and unleashed a powerful shot, scoring the 100th goal of his career. With that goal, he became the fastest player in Michigan history to reach this milestone and helped lead the Michigan men’s lacrosse team to victory.

On Tuesday, in its second home game of the season, the Wolverines (2-1 overall) beat Canisius (0-3), 19-8. Coming off a win against Hofstra, the Wolverines sought to continue that momentum as they prepared to face the Golden Griffins. The game was fast-paced, characterized by both teams’ quick footwork and impressive defensive pressure.

But, at the end of the match, Michigan emerged victorious, defeating Canisius 19-8 on the back of its offensive aggression and tight defense.

The start of the game was marked by heavy defensive pressure from both teams. This pressure often led to the ball being dropped, causing the Golden Griffins to gain possession, a pattern that continued throughout the game. At the end of the quarter, the Wolverines were in the lead with a score of 4-2. Notably, junior attacker Michael Boehm put up three of those four goals, with senior Jacob Jackson netting the fourth. Boehm would go on to put up two more goals, making him the highest-scoring player of the game.

Despite the win, the starters deflected the credit.

“I’d like to give a shoutout and credit to the scout guys who don’t play a ton on game day but mimic the other team’s defense,” Boehm said. “They do an unbelievable job … making sure that they’re prepped for practice so that they can give us a good look on what we’re going to see. … When we step in on game day, we’ve gone against it, (and) we’ve seen exactly what we think the opposing defense is going to do.”

The preparation was apparent as Michigan entered the second quarter of the game. Weaving through and around the Golden Griffins’ defense, the Wolverines successfully created and found opportunities to score. By the end of the quarter, Michigan’s depth showed as it scored six more goals, each by a different player.

By the third quarter, the pace had noticeably slowed. Canisius exhibited a strong defensive force, blocking the Wolverines from getting close enough to score on multiple occasions. In addition, issues with shot accuracy energized the Golden Griffins’ defense. In contrast to the prior quarter, Michigan was only able to score three times.

In the final quarter of the game, the Wolverines broke through the Canisius’ intense defense and netted five more goals. Additionally, Michigan’s defense remained strong, causing many Golden Griffins turnovers, subsequently letting them gain possession. This was made possible through the Wolverines’ ability to function as one cohesive unit, effectively working with one another to break down the defense.

“I think relationships are definitely a thing we kind of focus on in the fall,” Zawada said. “This is definitely probably the closest team that I’ve been on in my four years here. And, it starts off the field and translates onto the field.”

With the successful breakdown of Canisius’ defense and the robust power of their own, the Wolverines were able to secure a decisive win. If they continue to execute their game in a similar fashion, Michigan has the potential to pose a greater threat to the ranked contenders they will face later in the season.